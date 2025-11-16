© 2025 Connecticut Public

In a shift, Trump says House Republicans should vote to release Epstein files

By NPR Washington Desk
Published November 16, 2025 at 10:29 PM EST
Demonstrators hold signs asking for the release of the Epstein files during a "No Kings" protest in downtown Las Vegas on Oct. 18, 2025.
Steve Marcus/AP
/
Las Vegas Sun
Demonstrators hold signs asking for the release of the Epstein files during a "No Kings" protest in downtown Las Vegas on Oct. 18, 2025.

President Trump now says that House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files "because we have nothing to hide."

In a Truth Social post Sunday evening, he again called the issue a "Democrat Hoax" intended to "deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party."

Trump noted in the lengthy post that the Justice Department now has an additional investigation focused on Democrats who knew the convicted sex offender, at his request.

Trump has faced pressure from his own party to follow through on a campaign promise to release investigative files related to Epstein, creating rare fissures in the GOP. Most notably, he has withdrawn his endorsement for Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been a vocal proponent of the vote.

The administration has released thousands of private files to the House Oversight Committee, but the Justice Department still has documents that have not been made public, including witness interviews.

Members of the House, including some Republicans, have forced a vote to release unclassified files held by the government. That vote is expected on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the House schedule but not authorized to share details publicly.

It's unclear whether the Senate would take up the issue, in light of Trump's apparent endorsement of the move in the House. Trump himself would have to sign off on the release if it does pass both chambers.

