Hundreds of National Guard troops will leave Portland and Chicago

By Juliana Kim
Published November 16, 2025 at 7:13 PM EST
Protesters march against the use of ICE and other federal law enforcement in Chicago on Oct. 25.
Kamil Krzaczynski
/
AFP via Getty Images
Protesters march against the use of ICE and other federal law enforcement in Chicago on Oct. 25.

The Defense Department is scaling back the number of federalized National Guard troops in Chicago and Portland, Ore., as weekslong court battles have stalled their deployments.

A defense official, not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed to NPR that 200 California National Guard members in Oregon and 200 Texas National Guard members in Illinois will return to their home states in the coming days. The troop withdrawals were first reported by ABC News.

On Friday night, the military's Northern Command hinted on X that changes were to come in order to "ensure a constant, enduring, and long-term presence in each city."

"Our troops in each city (and others) are trained and ready, and will be employed whenever needed to support law enforcement and keep our citizens safe," U.S. Northern Command added.

The defense official also told NPR that the holidays may have also played a role in the decision to withdraw out-of-state troops.

About 300 Illinois National Guard personnel will remain activated in Chicago, while the number of Oregon National Guard forces in Portland will be reduced from 200 to 100, the defense official said.

Over the past six months, President Trump has ramped up the use of the National Guard — justifying the move as necessary to address crime, handle protests or protect federal buildings and personnel.

Local and state officials in Oregon and Illinois have condemned the troop deployments, calling them unnecessary and accusing the president of overstepping his authority.

Courts have repeatedly blocked troops from conducting operations in the streets of Chicago and Portland after state and local leaders sued.

On Nov. 7, a federal judge in Oregon permanently blocked troop deployments to Portland — which the Trump administration appealed on Friday, according to court records. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is considering an emergency appeal brought by the Trump administration to allow the president to deploy troops to Chicago.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Juliana Kim
Juliana Kim is a weekend reporter for Digital News, where she adds context to the news of the day and brings her enterprise skills to NPR's signature journalism.

