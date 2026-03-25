CT bill aims to protect unhoused residents during extreme heat and cold

Only in recent years has Connecticut taken steps to protect residents, particularly those who are unhoused, during waves of extreme heat.

Now, a bill under consideration by state lawmakers, looks to strengthen protections during all extreme weather events .

Democratic State Sen. Saud Anwar, who co-chairs the Public Health Committee, is backing the bill which streamlines emergency response in extreme heat and cold weather.

“Every year it appears that we are surprised that there's a winter in New England, and every year we are surprised that there are people who are chronically homeless in New England,”Anwar said. “Why do we have to start the battle every single year from scratch? That's a failure of leadership.”

Under the bill, municipalities would be required to open heating and cooling centers during certain temperatures. Currently, it’s up to towns and cities to set up emergency shelters during emergency weather.

The bill would impose standardized extreme hot and cold weather protocols that include weather factors, such as temperatures, heat index, and wind chill, that will prompt the emergency protocol to be enacted.

The state’s existing emergency weather response system isn’t quick and cohesive enough, according to Anwar.

“As soon as there's a weather emergency, shelter needs to be provided, and individuals who are unhoused need to be in a safe environment,” Anwar said. “That's part of the responsibility that the state has.”

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public FILE: State Senator Saud Anwar

The bill would also set up a transportation system to get unhoused residents to shelter. It would also find more efficient ways to make the public aware of what services and centers are available.

During the last winter, about 20 people statewide died from cold weather exposure, Anwar said.

Addressing the rising number of heat waves experienced in recent years, the bill would also make a more formal heat response system, which doesn’t currently receive state funding and doesn’t require any overnight cooling centers.

The health effects of climate change, including hotter summers and stronger winter storms, are hitting groups differently, according to Dr. Mark Mitchell, a member of Connecticut Health Professionals for Climate Action.

“Low income communities and communities of color are also disproportionately exposed to climate change and the health effects of climate change, not only because of the more exposure, but also because of pre-existing conditions,” Mitchell said.

People of color and those who earn a low income are more likely to have heart conditions and develop comorbidities such as cancer, Mitchell said.

“They are less likely to be able to get out of the way when there's a major storm coming, when there's a hurricane, when there's a tornado. They can't just leave, like many people have the privilege of doing,” Mitchell said.

The bill solidifying extreme weather protocol will next be considered by the State Senate.