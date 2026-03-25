© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT bill aims to protect unhoused residents during extreme heat and cold

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published March 25, 2026 at 5:42 PM EDT
Dr. Mark Mitchell speaking at a press conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford about the impacts of climate change on health March 25th 2026.
Abby Brone
/
Connecticut Public
Dr. Mark Mitchell speaking at a press conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford about the impacts of climate change on health March 25th 2026.

Only in recent years has Connecticut taken steps to protect residents, particularly those who are unhoused, during waves of extreme heat.

Now, a bill under consideration by state lawmakers, looks to strengthen protections during all extreme weather events.

Democratic State Sen. Saud Anwar, who co-chairs the Public Health Committee, is backing the bill which streamlines emergency response in extreme heat and cold weather.

“Every year it appears that we are surprised that there's a winter in New England, and every year we are surprised that there are people who are chronically homeless in New England,”Anwar said. “Why do we have to start the battle every single year from scratch? That's a failure of leadership.”

Under the bill, municipalities would be required to open heating and cooling centers during certain temperatures. Currently, it’s up to towns and cities to set up emergency shelters during emergency weather.

The bill would impose standardized extreme hot and cold weather protocols that include weather factors, such as temperatures, heat index, and wind chill, that will prompt the emergency protocol to be enacted.

The state’s existing emergency weather response system isn’t quick and cohesive enough, according to Anwar.

“As soon as there's a weather emergency, shelter needs to be provided, and individuals who are unhoused need to be in a safe environment,” Anwar said. “That's part of the responsibility that the state has.”

FILE: State Senator Saud Anwar
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: State Senator Saud Anwar

The bill would also set up a transportation system to get unhoused residents to shelter. It would also find more efficient ways to make the public aware of what services and centers are available.

During the last winter, about 20 people statewide died from cold weather exposure, Anwar said.

Addressing the rising number of heat waves experienced in recent years, the bill would also make a more formal heat response system, which doesn’t currently receive state funding and doesn’t require any overnight cooling centers.

The health effects of climate change, including hotter summers and stronger winter storms, are hitting groups differently, according to Dr. Mark Mitchell, a member of Connecticut Health Professionals for Climate Action.

“Low income communities and communities of color are also disproportionately exposed to climate change and the health effects of climate change, not only because of the more exposure, but also because of pre-existing conditions,” Mitchell said.

People of color and those who earn a low income are more likely to have heart conditions and develop comorbidities such as cancer, Mitchell said.

“They are less likely to be able to get out of the way when there's a major storm coming, when there's a hurricane, when there's a tornado. They can't just leave, like many people have the privilege of doing,” Mitchell said.

The bill solidifying extreme weather protocol will next be considered by the State Senate.
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.