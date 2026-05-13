CT capitol expert sees generational shift in Bronin victory

Former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin stunned Connecticut political insiders this week by defeating longtime Congressman John Larson for the Democratic endorsement in the state’s 1st Congressional District, forcing Larson into what could become the first congressional primary challenge faced by an incumbent in modern Connecticut history.

This Democratic nominating convention immediately reshaped the race heading into an August primary that will now pit the 28-year incumbent against a younger, well-known challenger who successfully argued that Democrats need a new generation of leadership.

“It was a significant upset,” said Connecticut Mirror co-founder and Capitol bureau chief Mark Pazniokas.

So in August, Larson and Bronin will face off in a three-way primary against fellow candidate State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest of West Hartford, who ultimately secured enough delegate support to qualify for the ballot.

How Bronin pulled it off

Pazniokas said Bronin’s victory reflected a broader national frustration with aging political leadership inside the Democratic Party.

“John Larson is 77, he’ll turn 78 this summer,” Pazniokas said. “It was really the idea that Democrats need fresh energy, a fresh approach.”

Pazniokas noted that Bronin largely avoided building his campaign around a major ideological disagreement with Larson, instead focusing on generational change and political renewal.

“It was very unusual not to have any wedge issue,” Pazniokas said. “To go up against an incumbent member of Congress and to succeed by simply saying, ‘It’s time now,’”

Whether that message resonates beyond convention delegates remains an open question as the race expands to voters across Hartford and the district’s 26 surrounding communities.

“The question is, will that succeed when it's a broader audience?” Pazniokas said.

Why Larson helped Gilchrist

Under Connecticut’s convention system, candidates who fail to win the party endorsement can still force a primary if they secure at least 15% of delegate support on any ballot.

Pazniokas said convention maneuvering by Larson allies helped create the unusual three-way primary now set for August.

“So John Larson and his allies decided that he would be better off in a three-way primary in August, as opposed to a one-on-one fight with Luke Bronin,” Pazniokas said.

Larson helped Gilchrest go from just over 8 percent delegate support to the necessary 15% t needed to get on the primary ballot. Gilchrest then withdrew from the convention contest itself, leaving Bronin and Larson to compete on the final endorsement, which Bronin secured with 52% support.

An uphill climb for Larson

Pazniokas said Larson now faces unusual political terrain for a longtime incumbent.

“There has never been an incumbent member of Congress to face a primary in Connecticut's history,” Pazniokas said. “So that's kind of unusual.”

The convention result also leaves Larson in a potentially awkward position on the primary ballot. Because Bronin won the endorsement, he will receive the top ballot line. Gilchrest will appear second alphabetically, leaving Larson on the third line.

“Real estate matters on ballots,” Pazniokas said. “So that is going to be a difficulty for John Larson.”

Competing biographies emerge

Pazniokas said Bronin enters the primary with strong political credentials of his own. In addition to serving two terms as Hartford mayor, Bronin previously worked as Gov. Dannel Malloy’s general counsel and built a reputation as an energetic campaigner.

“He was all over the convention hall, working on last minute outreach to people,” Pazniokas said. “He has that knack for that.”

Still, Pazniokas said Larson’s allies plan to focus heavily on Bronin’s tense history with organized labor during Hartford’s fiscal crisis years.

“There was an effort by Larson's people to characterize Luke Bronin as anti-labor,” Pazniokas said.

The race may also evolve into a clash of personal narratives.

Pazniokas noted that Bronin grew up in affluent Greenwich after being born in Rye, New York, while Larson frequently highlights his upbringing in the Mayberry Village public housing complex in East Hartford.

“John Larson grew up in a federal public housing project,” Pazniokas said. “And he made clear he's going to be sounding that theme between now and the primary in August.”

