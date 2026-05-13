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CT gives $22M boost to dairy farmers amid tariffs and Iran war

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published May 13, 2026 at 4:05 PM EDT
Fourth generation dairy farmer Ned Ellis (left) talks with Governor Ned Lamont at Ellis’ Mapleleaf Farm in Hebron, Ct. on May 13, 2026. Pointing to the rising costs of food production, it was announced during a press conference at the farm that Connecticut will give its dairy industry a boost of $22.5 million dollars.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Fourth generation dairy farmer Ned Ellis (left) talks with Governor Ned Lamont at Ellis’ Mapleleaf Farm in Hebron, Ct. on May 13, 2026. Pointing to the rising costs of food production, it was announced during a press conference at the farm that Connecticut will give its dairy industry a boost in of $22.5 million dollars.

The state of Connecticut is giving the dairy industry a boost in the form of $22.5 million dollars.

The money will be used to help dairy farmers recover as they pay higher prices for fuel and fertilizer while getting less money from the federal government for their milk.

Stacey Stearns, a dairy farmer in Mansfield, said there's a lot of need financially to support the farms and keep them moving forward.

“I think a lot of the dairy farms in the state will be reinvesting into their farms and catching up on some of the bills that they've got that they're facing right now for feed, fuel, fertilizer,” Stearns said.

Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about the crisis at a dairy farm in Hebron Wednesday.

“Here you are in the dairy farms, and you can be doing absolutely everything right, and every once in a while the market turns against you, and you're getting screwed. And I think that's what we're looking at in the world right now,” Lamont said.

The price paid to dairy farmers for their milk is down by up to 25%, state officials said.

How much farmers get will depend on how much milk they produce. State officials said when those distributions will happen is still in the works.
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Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public Radio’s environmental and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover under-reported issues and communities.
See stories by Áine Pennello

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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