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Fairfield County food pantries get extra funding from nonprofit, after federal cuts

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published March 25, 2026 at 4:10 PM EDT
NOURish Bridgeport CEO and President Rev. Sara Smith said she scrounges for every dollar to help run her food pantry. But she can now breathe a little easier knowing that the Fairfield County Community Foundation stepped up in a big way to help pantries like hers, all over Fairfield County.
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NOURish Bridgeport CEO and President Rev. Sara Smith said she scrounges for every dollar to help run her food pantry. But she can now breathe a little easier knowing that the Fairfield County Community Foundation stepped up in a big way to help pantries like hers, all over Fairfield County.

Rev. Sara Smith, CEO of NOURish Bridgeport, said she scrounges for every dollar to help run the organization’s food pantry.

But Smith can now breathe a little easier knowing the Fairfield County Community Foundation stepped up to help her pantry and others across Fairfield County.

“They got it done quickly,” Smith said. “They've cut the check.”

Smith said the foundation gave her $10,000 to help with operating costs. The money is part of what Mendi Blue Paca, CEO of Fairfield County Community Foundation, says is an emergency food security fund to address food insecurity throughout the county.

Paca said food insecurity has only increased due to living costs and federal cutbacks to food aid programs. The emergency fund will go to pantries looking to sustain operating costs, from staffing, sourcing to logistics.

But while other grants currently sustaining pantries are in existence, Paca said the fund comes with no strings attached.

“This will enable organizations to think across the spectrum of needs that they have internally and prioritize with the goal of keeping shelf stocks and strengthening supply chains and, frankly, just stabilizing day to day operations,” Paca said.

Paca said she hopes to raise around $500,000 this summer. Individual donors can make donations on the foundation’s site.

The extra funding comes nearly a year after the federal government’s cutbacks to food aid started to impact pantries like NOURish Bridgeport, according to previous reporting from Connecticut Public. 

Smith said NOURish Bridgeport has continued to weather its fiscal challenges the best way it can, but it still has to spend more of its money to obtain food.

Smith said the money also sends a message to would-be donors.

“It elevates us,” Smith said. …”If you're funded by the Fairfield County Community Foundation, you've got your act together. They are very precise. They have high standards, you can't be fly by night and get them to fund you or recommend you for funding.”

The need for more funding comes as Paca said more families in need must make do with less. She said cuts to federal food assistance programs such as SNAP means Connecticut residents may end up getting $11 to $12 million less in food aid this year.

The federal government temporarily ceased payments last fall during the federal government shutdown.  Data Haven reported around 58,000 residents could expect to lose benefits due to permanent reductions.

Smith said the extra funding from the foundation has boosted morale at NOURish Bridgeport.

“That gives me hope,” Smith said. “Ok, we can go on another day. Let's do this. The Community Foundation, other people, our own donors, individuals, just seem like everybody's trying to do their part, and that's the only way we're going to make it.”
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Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

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Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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