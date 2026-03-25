Rev. Al Sharpton set to eulogize ‘Stevie’ Jones after Hartford police shooting

Several nationally-known civil rights activists plan to speak at Thursday’s funeral for Steven “Stevie” Jones in Connecticut.

Jones, who was shot by Hartford police during a mental health episode on Blue Hills Avenue, will be eulogized by Rev. Al Sharpton. Remarks are also expected from civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who’s representing the Jones family and has worked on several high-profile national cases of alleged police misconduct, including those of Randy Cox in New Haven, George Floyd in Minneapolis, and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

Jones’ sister Audrey said she had called 911 for an ambulance to help her brother, who she said hadn’t taken his medication, but police arrived instead.

Jones was holding a knife when Officer Joseph Magnano [mag-NON-oh] opened fire in late February. Jones died the following week.

His was Hartford’s second police killing of a Black man in mental health distress in February, following the shooting of Everard Walker in his Capitol Avenue home. The state Office of the Inspector General is investigating both shootings to determine whether the use of force was justified, or if the officers involved would face charges.

The incidents have sparked community outcries for more police accountability, most recently at a state of the city address by Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam.

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Homegoing service for Steven Jones

Thursday, March 26

Noon

First Cathedral, 1151 Blue Hills Ave, Bloomfield