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Rev. Al Sharpton set to eulogize ‘Stevie’ Jones after Hartford police shooting

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published March 25, 2026 at 4:37 PM EDT
FILE: Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at a celebration of life service for civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. at the House of Hope arena on March 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
FILE: Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at a celebration of life service for civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. at the House of Hope arena on March 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Several nationally-known civil rights activists plan to speak at Thursday’s funeral for Steven “Stevie” Jones in Connecticut.

Jones, who was shot by Hartford police during a mental health episode on Blue Hills Avenue, will be eulogized by Rev. Al Sharpton. Remarks are also expected from civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who’s representing the Jones family and has worked on several high-profile national cases of alleged police misconduct, including those of Randy Cox in New Haven, George Floyd in Minneapolis, and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

Jones’ sister Audrey said she had called 911 for an ambulance to help her brother, who she said hadn’t taken his medication, but police arrived instead.

Jones was holding a knife when Officer Joseph Magnano [mag-NON-oh] opened fire in late February. Jones died the following week.

His was Hartford’s second police killing of a Black man in mental health distress in February, following the shooting of Everard Walker in his Capitol Avenue home. The state Office of the Inspector General is investigating both shootings to determine whether the use of force was justified, or if the officers involved would face charges.

The incidents have sparked community outcries for more police accountability, most recently at a state of the city address by Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam.

Learn more

Homegoing service for Steven Jones

Thursday, March 26

Noon

First Cathedral, 1151 Blue Hills Ave, Bloomfield
News
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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