China piles pressure on Japan over Prime Minister's Remarks on Taiwan

By Anthony Kuhn
Published November 17, 2025 at 4:52 AM EST

Japan's new prime minister warned China that an attack on Taiwan could prompt a Japanese military response, heightening tensions.

Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
