© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT Public CEO announces he's retiring this year

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published January 13, 2026 at 3:30 PM EST
Mark Contreras, CEO of Connecticut Public on October 15, 2025.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Mark Contreras, CEO of Connecticut Public on October 15, 2025. Contreras, 64, has led the organization since 2019 and has worked in media for more than four decades.

Connecticut Public president and CEO Mark Contreras, who has led the organization over the past seven years through the COVID-19 pandemic and Congress’ rescission of public media funding, announced Tuesday he will be retiring later this year.

Contreras, 64, has led the organization since 2019 and has worked in media for more than four decades.

“My time at Connecticut Public has been both an honor and a privilege,” Contreras said in a statement. “I believe the time is right to create space for new energy, creativity and vision at the organization.”

Contreras said he is leaving Connecticut Public in a position of “strength,” saying that the organization is in “very good shape” and includes “many talented people who will
continue to propel our mission forward.”

He said the organization is financially strong, even in light of Congress canceling funding for public media. Connecticut Public has received an influx of donations from audience members and contributions from donors, foundations, businesses and other groups. The organization also has an endowment fund.

Connecticut Public, which provides both NPR and PBS programming, was getting about $2 million each year in federal funds via the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. That’s about 10% of its budget. Contreras said last summer that the funding cut was a serious, but “surmountable” challenge.

Since the funding was cut, the company has not conducted layoffs. But in June 2024, CT Public laid off 4% of its staff, citing expenses growing faster than revenues.

During the pandemic, Contreras expanded the newsroom, creating new positions, adding new local radio shows and launching an investigative unit. He’s also led an initiative focused on Latino community coverage and strengthened the organization’s role as lead station with the New England News Collaborative, a group of public media stations covering local and regional issues.

Before joining CT Public, Contreras served in executive roles for various media organizations and was dean of the School of Communications at Quinnipiac University.

This story, which will be updated, was not reviewed by Connecticut Public executives before it was published.
Tags
News Latest News
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.