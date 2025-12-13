© 2025 Connecticut Public

At least two dead and eight hospitalized in shooting at Brown University

Ocean State Media
Published December 13, 2025 at 7:26 PM EST
Police tape and dozens of first responder vehicles around the intersection of Waterman and Hope St.
Paul Singer/ Ocean State Media
Police tape and dozens of first responder vehicles around the intersection of Waterman and Hope St.

Two people were killed and several others were injured by a gunman on the Brown University campus on the east side of Providence on Saturday, according to school and local officials.

As of 6:30 p.m., police did not have a suspect in custody. Eight people were being treated at Rhode Island Hospital, in “critical status,” according to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley.

The reported shooting occurred in the Barus & Holley building at 184 Hope St., according to Smiley. The building houses the university’s School of Engineering and physics department. According to university officials, final exams were scheduled to be held in that building during the afternoon and evening hours.

Tim O’Hara, the Providence Police deputy chief on the scene, said the suspect exited the building onto Hope St. The only description he could give of the suspect is “a male, dressed in black.”

Police walking down Waterman St.
Paul Singer/Ocean State Media
Police walking down Waterman St.

Police officers and first responders gather at Waterman St. and Thayer in response to a shooting, in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, .  Jen McDermott/AP

School and city officials urged people near the Brown campus to shelter in place.

The first indication of trouble occurred shortly after 4:20 p.m. when the university issued an alert, warning students and staff of an active shooter near the Barus & Holley Engineering building and directing them to lock doors, silence phones and shelter in place.

At one point, a Brown alert claimed a second shooting on Governor Street. The university later said that was “unfounded.”

This is a developing story.
