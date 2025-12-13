© 2025 Connecticut Public

Multiple people shot near Brown University, police say

By Lydia Calitri
Published December 13, 2025 at 5:41 PM EST
In this image from video, law enforcement officials gather outside the Brown University campus in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025.
Kimberlee Kruesi
/
AP
In this image from video, law enforcement officials gather outside the Brown University campus in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025.

Updated December 13, 2025 at 6:05 PM EST

Multiple people have been shot near Brown University in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, police said.

The Providence Police Department said it is actively investigating the situation and is encouraging the public to shelter in place until further notice.

There is no suspect in custody, the university said on X, adding that it's coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies to search for a suspect.

The university  issued an alert Saturday afternoon that the shooter was spotted near the Barus and Holley building, which houses the School of Engineering and Physics Department.

"Continue to shelter in place. Remain away from Barus & Holley area. Police do not have a suspect in custody and continue to search for suspect(s). Brown coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies on site," the university said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Lydia Calitri

