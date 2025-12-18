© 2025 Connecticut Public

Person of interest identified in Brown University shooting, source says

Ocean State Media | By Ben Berke
Published December 18, 2025 at 6:06 PM EST
A police car sits outside the Providence Public Safety Complex on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.
Blake Carpentier/Ocean State Media
A police car sits outside the Providence Public Safety Complex on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.

A person of interest authorities suspect is responsible for the mass shooting at Brown University on Saturday has been identified, a local law enforcement source told Ocean State Media.

There is now an outstanding warrant for the individual’s arrest, the source said.

Authorities leading the investigation have not given an official update since Wednesday night. The daily press briefing on Thursday has not been scheduled yet, as authorities continue their search.

The shooting occurred on Saturday afternoon in a final exam review session on the edge of Brown University’s campus. The suspect left the scene with no clear pictures taken of his face, which he obscured with a winter hat and a medical mask.

Two students were killed and another nine were hospitalized in the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
New England News Collaborative
Ben Berke
