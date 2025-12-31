© 2026 Connecticut Public

The world could eradicate tuberculosis, author John Green argues

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 31, 2025 at 12:01 PM EST

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt. 

Author John Green’s book “Everything is Tuberculosis” traces the history of the disease, which, for millennia, was the world’s deadliest infection. Even though effective treatments exist, they’re so hard to access in the developing world that more than 1,000,000 people die every year from TB.

Green, author of “The Fault in Our Stars” and “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” argues that the global community could work to eliminate tuberculosis, but lacks the will.

We revisit host Robin Young’s conversation with Green from March.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

