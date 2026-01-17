© 2026 Connecticut Public

Fresh Air Weekend: Jodie Foster; Tessa Thompson

Published January 17, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Jodie Foster, shown here in 2025, plays an American Freudian psychoanalyst in Paris in Vie Privée (A Private Life).
Gareth Cattermole
/
Getty Images North America
Jodie Foster, shown here in 2025, plays an American Freudian psychoanalyst in Paris in Vie Privée (A Private Life).

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

"My role was making movies that mattered," says Jodie Foster, as Taxi Driver turns 50: Foster was just 12 years old when she starred in the 1976 film. "What luck to have been part of that, our golden age of cinema in the '70s," she says. Her latest film is Vie Privée (A Private Life).

Hedda star Tessa Thompson wrestles with cynicism but chooses optimism: Thompson has the words "yes" and "no" tattooed on opposite arms. "I'm constantly wrestling with ... my cynicism and my optimism," she says. In addition to Hedda, she stars in the series His & Hers.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2026 NPR

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

