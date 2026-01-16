© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A proposed bill takes aim at moldy military housing; how CT servicemembers may be impacted

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published January 16, 2026 at 3:42 PM EST
Front gate of the U.S. Naval Submarine Base May 13, 2005 in Groton, Connecticut. The Pentagon officials announced the possible closing of 33 major facilities, along with over 150 minor closures. Prominent bases recommended for closure on the list include the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine, the Fort McPherson in Georgia, Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, Naval Station Pascagoula in Mississippi and the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt
/
Getty Images
Front gate of the U.S. Naval Submarine Base May 13, 2005 in Groton, Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he’s witnessed moldy housing conditions for military families in Groton, where there is a naval submarine base. He wants to prevent it from happening again.

Thousands of families living in military-provided housing in Connecticut and other parts of the country suffer from unsafe living conditions, according to Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Blumenthal is co-sponsor of the bipartisan Military Occupancy Living Defense (MOLD) Act.

It would establish new, enforceable health standards for military housing. The bill mandates independent inspections, and requires transparency in reporting health and safety threats, such as mold.

“Our men and women in uniform, when they're deployed, can't be effective if they are constantly worried about their families at home getting sick, missing school, even going to the hospital because of the respiratory illness, the rashes, the developmental delays, all of the effects of water damage, mold, insects, asbestos,” Blumenthal said. “This kind of basic protection is long overdue.”

Blumenthal said he’s witnessed moldy housing conditions for military families in Groton, where there is a naval submarine base. He wants to prevent it from happening again. The MOLD Act would impact the 1,500 housing units at Connecticut’s sub base, according to Blumenthal’s office.

Nationwide, about 700,000 servicemembers and their families are affected by hazardous conditions in military-provided housing, Blumenthal said.

While the military isn’t running the housing, it still has a responsibility, Blumenthal said.

“It has an obligation, as well as an interest in making sure our service men and women and their families are respected by private landlords,” Blumenthal said. “They're under contract. They're making money. They're not providing the service that they have an obligation to provide.”

The MOLD Act would require Department of Defense (DOD) requirements for acceptable levels of humidity, a dedicated DOD oversight office and third party inspections when new tenants move in or when complaints are filed. A 24/7 hotline would also become available for resident concerns and reporting.

Contracted landlords would face penalties for noncompliance, including withholding fees and allowing tenants to retain their Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH), which provides uniformed service members equitable housing compensation.

The bill has bipartisan support, including from MOLD Act co-sponsor

Republican Rep. James Moylan, representing Guam, where the conditions are especially conducive to mold.

“For too long, military families have been forced to live with mold, moisture, and unresolved health hazards in housing they were promised would be safe,” Moylan said. “The MOLD Act finally establishes enforceable standards, independent inspections, and real accountability for contractors who fail our servicemembers. Living in a Pacific region where extreme weather and humidity are a constant reality, I know these risks cannot be ignored.”
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.