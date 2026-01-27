© 2026 Connecticut Public

Former Vermont corrections commissioner appointed to oversee Rikers Island jail

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published January 27, 2026 at 2:31 PM EST
A jail complex stands on an island with the Manhattan skyline in the background.
Seth Wenig
/
AP File
Nick Deml, former Vermont corrections commissioner, was appointed to take over Rikers Island jail in New York City, pictured on June 20, 2014. His appointment is the latest in a decade-long effort to address allegations of excessive force and violence in New York City jails.

A federal judge on Tuesday appointed Nick Deml, the former head of Vermont’s prison system, to take over Rikers Island, the troubled New York City jail.

Judge Laura Taylor Swain wrote in her order that within 21 days Deml and city officials should submit a plan outlining how the two parties will work together, including compensation, staffing for Deml’s team and a preliminary budget.

A man in a blue suit.
Vermont Department of Corrections
/
Courtesy
Nick Deml served as the Vermont corrections commissioner for four years, until he stepped down last summer. A federal judge appointed him on Tuesday to oversee Rikers Island jail in New York City.

Last year, Swain decided to take control of Rikers Island away from the city and appoint an outside official to oversee the facility.

The official, called a “remediation manager,” would report directly to the court and “be empowered to take all necessary” actions to address the “ongoing violations of constitutional rights” of people in the jail, Swain wrote in her May 2025 order.

Deml stepped down as Vermont’s corrections commissioner last summer after nearly four years on the job. At the time, he told Vermont Public he planned to start a consulting firm.

His new appointment, first reported by the New York Times, is the latest in a decade-long effort to address allegations of excessive force and violence by staff against people held in New York City jails. A 2015 settlement requires the city to develop new policies to protect incarcerated people, but the reforms have progressed at a “glacial pace,” an independent monitor wrote in a report this month.

Deml didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

During his tenure as Vermont’s corrections commissioner, Deml had to address an uptick in prison deaths, as well as allegations that the department’s medical contractor didn’t provide adequate care.

Before coming to Vermont, Deml worked at the CIA for seven years. He also served as an aid to U.S. Senator Richard Durbin.
New England News Collaborative
Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system. Email Liam.
SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

