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For Pi Day, here's how to become an 'Everyday Genius'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 13, 2026 at 12:03 PM EDT
The cover of "Everyday Genius" beside author Nelson Dellis. (Courtesy of Abrams Press)
Courtesy of Abrams Press
The cover of "Everyday Genius" beside author Nelson Dellis. (Courtesy of Abrams Press)

March 13 is “Pi Day,” a celebration of the irrational number Pi.

Six-time USA Memory champion Nelson Dellis has memorized hundreds of Pi digits. He talks about how, and other techniques to improve memory in his new book “Everyday Genius: Hacks to Boost Your Memory, Focus, Problem Solving, and Much More.”

Dellis joins Peter O’Dowd for a couple of memory demonstrations

Book excerpt: “Everyday Genius’

By Nelson Dellis

Excerpted from “Everyday Genius” by Nelson Dellis. Copyright © 2026 by Nelson Dellis. Published and reprinted by permission of Abrams Press. All rights reserved. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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