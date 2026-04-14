© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why are people so hooked on fishing? Mark Kurlansky's 'To Catch a Fish' explores sportfishing's allure

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 14, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT
The cover of "To Catch a Fish" and author Mark Kurlansky. (Courtesy of Bri Dostie and Mark Kurlansky)
Courtesy of Bri Dostie and Mark Kurlansky
The cover of "To Catch a Fish" and author Mark Kurlansky. (Courtesy of Bri Dostie and Mark Kurlansky)

Why do people fish? Many fishermen keep and cook their catch, of course, but few people these days are fishing for sustenance. No, fishermen and women are hooked by something other than hunger.

Mark Kurlansky has been fishing for as long as he can remember, and writing about it almost as long. His new book is called “To Catch a Fish: Essays on the Joy, Frustration, Curiosity, and Allure of Fishing,” and he joined Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to talk about it.

Book excerpt: ‘To Catch a Fish’

By Mark Kurlansky

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Books We Love
Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content