AI CHATBOTTERMSOF USE

(A) AGREEMENT AND ACCEPTANCE

The following AI Chatbot terms and conditions (known hereafter as "AI Chatbot Terms") govern your access to and use of the CTPublic.org, Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.’s (the "Connecticut Public") artificial intelligence chatbot service (the "AI Chatbot" or "Service"). The AI Chatbot is designed to answer questions of users related to PBS Passport and the Connecticut Public website. Please read these AI Chatbot Terms carefully before engaging with the AI Chatbot. BY USING THE SERVICE OR ACCESSING THE AI CHATBOT, YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE READ THESE AI CHATBOT TERMS, UNDERSTAND THEM, AND AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THE AI CHATBOT TERMS AND ALL DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE HEREIN, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION THE CONNECTICUT PUBLIC PRIVACY POLICY AND GENERAL TERMS OF USE.

(1) Modifications to AI Chatbot Terms

We reserve the right, at our sole discretion, to modify, alter, or otherwise update these AI Chatbot Terms at any time. Such modifications shall be effective immediately upon posting. You acknowledge and agree that it is your responsibility to review these AI Chatbot Terms periodically. Your continued use of the Service following the posting of any modifications constitutes your acceptance of such changes.

(2) Eligibility

By using the Service, you represent and warrant that you are at least 18 years of age, or the age of legal majority in your jurisdiction, whichever is greater. If you are under the required age, you may only use the Service with the involvement and consent of a parent or legal guardian. If you are a parent or legal guardian or a user under the age of 18 (or the age of legal majority in your jurisdiction), you agree to be fully responsible for the acts and omissions of such user in relation to the AI Chatbot.

(B) SERVICE DESCRIPTION AND LICENSE

(1) Service Description

The AI Chatbot is an artificial intelligence-driven conversational tool designed to provide information, answer questions, and assist with navigation of PBS Passport and the Connecticut Public website. The AI Chatbot utilizes machine learning algorithms and may generate responses based on patterns identified in training data. While we strive to provide accurate information through the AI Chatbot, we cannot guarantee the accuracy and/or completeness of the information generated by the AI Chatbot. The AI Chatbot may, at times, provide information that is inaccurate. We therefore encourage you to verify any information provided by the AI Chatbot before taking any action or making any decisions based on the information received.

(2) License Grant

Subject to your compliance with these AI Chatbot Terms, we grant you a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable, non-sublicensable, revocable license to access and use the Service for your personal, non-commercial purposes. This license does not include any right to: (a) sell, resell, or commercially use the Service; (b) copy, reproduce, distribute, publicly perform or publicly display the Service; (c) modify, adapt, or create derivative works of the Service; or (d) use the Service for any illegal or unauthorized purpose.

(3) Reservation of Rights

All rights not expressly granted to you in these AI Chatbot Terms are reserved by the Connecticut Public. You acknowledge that all intellectual property rights in the Service, including but not limited to copyrights, trademarks, trade secrets, and patents, are owned by Connecticut Public.

(C) ACCEPTABLE USE POLICY

(1) Permitted Uses

You may use the AI Chatbot only for lawful purposes and in accordance with these AI Chatbot Terms. The AI Chatbot is intended for informational purposes and customer support to help with general inquiries.

(2) Prohibited Uses

You agree not to use the Service:



In any way that violates any applicable federal, state, local, or international law or regulation.

To engage in any conduct that restricts or inhibits anyone’s use or enjoyment of theAI Chatbot.

Toattemptto probe, scan, or test the vulnerability of theAI Chatbotor any related system or network or to breach security or authentication measures.

To engage in any automated use of theAI Chatbot, such as using scripts to send messages or upload content.

To interfere with, disrupt, or create an undue burden on theAI Chatbotor the networks or services connected to theAI Chatbot.

Topost, send or sharecontent that is offensive,intimidating, illegal, racist, obscene,abusive, defamatory, pornographic, threatening, or otherwise objectionableor inappropriate.

To reverse engineer, decompile, disassemble, or otherwiseattemptto derive the source code for theAI Chatbot.

To use theAI Chatbotin any manner that could disable, overburden, damage, or impairit.



(3) Content Guidelines

When interacting with the AI Chatbot, you agree not to submit, upload, or transmit any content that:



Is false, misleading, or inaccurate.

Infringes any patent, trademark, trade secret, copyright, or other intellectual property or proprietary rights of any party.

Containssoftware viruses or any other computer code, files, or programs designed to interrupt, destroy, or limit the functionality of any computer software or hardware or telecommunications equipment.

Violates the privacy rights of any third party.

Is harmful to minors in any way.

Is discriminatory based on race, gender, color, religious belief, sexual orientation, disability, or any other protectedstatus.

Promotes illegal activities or conduct thatisabusive, threatening, obscene, defamatory, or libelous.

Containsany material that could give rise to civil or criminal liability under applicable laws or regulations.

(D) AI-GENERATED CONTENT

You acknowledge that the AI Chatbot may generate content in response to your inputs ("AI-Generated Content"). Connecticut Public retains all rights, title, and interest in and to the AI-Generated Content, subject to any underlying rights in User Generated Content incorporated therein as addressed in the Connecticut Public Terms of Use. You are granted a limited, non-exclusive license to use the AI-Generated Content for your personal, non-commercial purposes only.

(E) PRIVACY AND DATA USAGE

(1) Privacy Policy

Your use of the Service is also governed by our Privacy Policy, which is incorporated herein by reference. Please review our Privacy Policy at https://www.ctpublic.org/about/privacy-policy-and-terms-of-use for information on how we collect, use, and share your information.

(2) Data Collection and Usage

You acknowledge that the AI Chatbot may collect and process data from your interactions to improve its functionality and accuracy. This may include storing and analyzing your queries, responses, and usage patterns. By using the AI Chatbot you consent to such data collection and processing as described in our Privacy Policy.

(3) Training Data

You acknowledge that your conversations (interactions) with the AI Chatbot may be stored for session history and quality monitoring but will not be used to train our artificial intelligence systems. By using the Service, you grant us the right to use your interactions for such purposes, subject to our Privacy Policy and applicable data protections laws.

(F) DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS

(1) No Warranty.

THE AI CHATBOT IS PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" AND "AS AVAILABLE" BASIS, WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED. WE SPECIFICALLY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS OF MERCHANTABLITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.

(2) AI Limitations

You acknowledge that the AI Chatbot:



May produce erroneous, inaccurate, offensive, or misleading information.

Is not designed or intended to provide professional advice, including but not limited to medical, legal, financial, or psychological advice.

May not always be available, functional or error-free.

Is continuously evolving and may change over time.

(3) Limitation of Liability

TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED UNDER LAW, UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL CONNECTICUT PUBLIC BROADCASTING, INC., ITS AFFILIATES, OR THEIR LICENSORS, ITS DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, MEMBERS OF THIRD PARTY PROGRAM PRODUCERS OR CONTENT PROVIDERS BE LIABLE (I) FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES THAT MAY RESULT FROM THE USE OR INABILITY TO USE THE AI CHATBOT, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION USE OF OR RELIANCE ON RESPONSES PROVIDED BY THE AI CHATBOT, INTERRUPTIONS, ERRORS, DEFECTS, MISTAKES, OMISSIONS, DELETION OF FILES, DELAYS IN OPERATION OR TRANSMISSION, DISCLOSURE OF COMMUNICATIONS, OR ANY OTHER FAILURE OF PERFORMANCE; OR (II) IN CONNECTION WITH ANY THIRD PARTY CONTENT OR MATERIALS (INCLUDING USER GENERATED CONTENT) OR THE DEFAMATORY, INFRINGING, OFFENSIVE OR ILLEGAL CONDUCT OF ANY THIRD PARTY. IN NO EVENT SHALL CONNECTICUT PUBLIC BROADCASTING, INC., ITS DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, MEMBERS OR CONTENT PROVIDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY AMOUNT IN EXCESS OF $100.

(G) INDEMNIFICATION

You agree to defend, indemnify, and hold harmless Connecticut Public, its affiliates, licensors, and service providers, and its and their respective officers, directors, employees, contractors, agents, licensors, suppliers, successors, and assigns from and against any claims, liabilities, damages, judgements, awards, losses, costs, expenses, or fees (including reasonable attorneys’ fees) arising out of or relating to your violation of these AI Chatbot Terms or your use of the Service, including, but not limited to, your User Generated Content, any use of the Service’s content, services, and products other than as expressly authorized in these AI Chatbot Terms, or your use of any information obtained from the Service.

(H) TERMINATION

We may disable, limit access to and/or terminate access to all or part of the Service, with or without notice, for any or no reason. Upon termination of these AI Chatbot Terms for any reason, all provisions of these AI Chatbot Terms which by their nature should survive termination shall survive termination, including without limitation, ownership provisions, warranty disclaimers, indemnity, and limitations of liability.

(I) DISPUTE RESOLUTION

(1) Governing Law

These AI Chatbot Terms and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them or their subject matter or formation (including non-contractual disputes or claims) shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Connecticut, without giving effect to any choice or conflict of law, provision or rule.

(J) GENERAL PROVISIONS

(1) Entire Agreement

These AI Chatbot Terms, together with the general Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and any other legal notices published by Connecticut Public on its website or the Service, shall constitute the entire agreement between you and Connecticut Public concerning the Service. In the event of conflict or inconsistency between these AI Chatbot Terms and the general Terms of Use, the AI Chatbot Terms shall prevail with respect to your use of the AI Chatbot.

(2) Waiver and Severability

No waiver by Connecticut Public of any term or condition set forth in these AI Chatbot Terms shall be deemed a further or continuing waiver of such term or condition or a waiver of any other term or condition, and any failure of Connecticut Public to assert a right or provision under these AI Chatbot Terms shall not constitute a waiver of such right or provision. If any provision of these AI Chatbot Terms is held by a court or other tribunal of competent jurisdiction to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable for any reason, such provision shall be eliminated or limited to the minimum extent such that the remaining provisions of the AI Chatbot Terms will continue in full force and effect.