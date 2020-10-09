© 2021 Connecticut Public

Turning Over A New Leaf: Fun Fall Friday

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Tess Terrible
Published October 9, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT
Although we are in a pandemic, that doesn’t mean we have to miss out on our favorite fall activities. 

This hour, we hear from the Connecticut Historical Society about how Mexican Americans are finding ways to celebrate Día de Muertos this year. 

And later, Connecticut has many historic houses to tour - some of which have a spooky backstory! A coordinator from the Buttolph Williams House joins us. 

Connecticut really blooms in fall from apple picking to visiting your local pumpkin patch. A local 4H director joins us to talk about educating the next generation about farming.

It’s our Fun Fall Friday show! Tell us what activities you’re looking forward to doing this season.

GUESTS

Arts & CulturehistoryConnecticut Historical SocietyConnecticutMexicoagricultureCoronavirus
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
