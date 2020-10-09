Turning Over A New Leaf: Fun Fall Friday

Although we are in a pandemic, that doesn’t mean we have to miss out on our favorite fall activities.

This hour, we hear from the Connecticut Historical Society about how Mexican Americans are finding ways to celebrate Día de Muertos this year.

And later, Connecticut has many historic houses to tour - some of which have a spooky backstory! A coordinator from the Buttolph Williams House joins us.

Connecticut really blooms in fall from apple picking to visiting your local pumpkin patch. A local 4H director joins us to talk about educating the next generation about farming.

It’s our Fun Fall Friday show! Tell us what activities you’re looking forward to doing this season.

GUESTS

