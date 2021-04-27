© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Science

A Nerding Out About Clouds

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published April 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
fllclouds.jpg
Jonathan McNicol
/
Connecticut Public Radio

No one likes a cloudy sky. A cloud on the horizon is seen as a harbinger of doom. We feel like clouds need to have silver linings.

But here's our thesis: Clouds are unfairly maligned.

Consider this: From almost any vantage point (literally -- any vantage point in the universe), clouds are planet Earth's defining characteristic.

They're what changes, what moves. They're what's going on on our pale blue dot.

Clouds are, after all, the vehicle that spreads the sun's energy across the planet, an "expression of the atmosphere's moods."

This hour, an appreciation of clouds.

GUESTS:

  • Gavin Pretor-Pinney - Founder of The Cloud Appreciation Society, author of The Cloudspotter's Guide and The Cloud Collector's Handbook
  • David Romps - Assistant professor of Earth & Planetary Science at the University of California, Berkeley; runs The Romps Group, which studies clouds and climate
  • Karolina Sobecka - An interdisciplinary artist and designer whose work has focused repeatedly on clouds

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Betsy Kaplan contributed to this show, which originally aired July 6, 2016.

Tags

Arts & Culturescienceclimate changelanguagefoodpoetryvisual artweatherart
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content