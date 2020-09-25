© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Hidden Costs Of 'Fast Fashion'

Carmen Baskauf
September 25, 2020
How often do you buy new clothing?

Stores like H&M and Forever 21 sell new styles at low prices, making it easy to constantly update your wardrobe. But, this hour, we listen back to a conversation about the environmental and social costs of "fast fashion". 

From unsafe garment factories to pollution in rivers, we hear about impacts of the fashion industry from journalist Jasmin Malik Chua.

We’ll also talk about overlooked ways to extend the life cycle of your clothes, from buying used -- even to learning basic sewing skills.

GUESTS:

Learn more about the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences here. 

Chion Wolf contributed to this show that originally aired February 7, 2020

Business Newsfashionenvironment
