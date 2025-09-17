© 2025 Connecticut Public

Bridgeport and Fairfield officials applaud Lamont’s support on monopole fight

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published September 17, 2025 at 5:15 PM EDT
Reverend Carl McCluster, Senior Pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church in Bridgeport speaks at a press conference opposing a monopole project at the Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, Conn. on 9/17/25. McCluster said a proposal by United Illuminating (UI) to install taller electrical poles known as monopoles alongside the Metro North route in Bridgeport and Fairfield, would negatively impact his church.
Eddy Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
Reverend Carl McCluster, Senior Pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church in Bridgeport speaks at a press conference opposing a monopole project at the Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, Conn. on 9/17/25. McCluster said a proposal by United Illuminating (UI) to install taller electrical poles known as monopoles alongside the Metro North route in Bridgeport and Fairfield, would negatively impact his church.

Governor Ned Lamont is weighing in on a long running fight over tall electrical transmission lines in Bridgeport and Fairfield, known as monopoles. Opponents see it as a victory, even if the proposal may still get approved.

Reverend Carl McCluster, the senior pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church in Bridgeport is critical of the project.

“We cannot allow this to happen to our city; it is time for Bridgeport to rise up,” McCluster said.

McCluster spoke alongside several residents, advocates, local and state officials in Bridgeport Wednesday by the Barnum Museum.

The gathering was scheduled before Lamont announced he wanted the vote by the Connecticut Siting Council postponed over concerns residents were not fully informed on the proposal.

Residents, local and state officials say they’re happy over Lamont’s advocacy. United Illuminating, which planned to install the monopoles, has consistently pushed back against criticism over the potential impacts they would have on Bridgeport and Fairfield.

Many local residents oppose the plan to put up the poles over environmental concerns, property values and aesthetics, many residents say they’re eyesores.

Lamont’s advocacy was warmly greeted by opponents. Fairfield First Selectman Christine Vitale said while UI appeared willing to discuss the proposal, she wasn’t sure if the siting council would delay the vote.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that they’re willing to come to the table, to find alternate solutions but right now based on conversations we’ve had to this point with them they want the vote to happen,” Vitale said.

Fairfield First Selectman Christine Vitale speaks with guests before a press conference opposing a monopole project at the Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, Conn. on 9/17/25. Vitale and other officials have long opposed a proposal by United Illuminating (UI) to install taller electrical poles known as monopoles alongside the Metro North route in Bridgeport and Fairfield on aesthetic, environmental and property value grounds.
Eddy Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
Fairfield First Selectman Christine Vitale speaks with guests before a press conference opposing a monopole project at the Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, Conn. on 9/17/25. Vitale and other officials have long opposed a proposal by United Illuminating (UI) to install taller electrical poles known as monopoles alongside the Metro North route in Bridgeport and Fairfield on aesthetic, environmental and property value grounds.

UI declined to answer questions on if it would request a delay on the vote, to Connecticut Public, but a spokesperson referred to Lamont’s remarks where he said UI did not oppose delaying the vote.

State Reps. Sarah Keitt, Antonio Felipe, State Sen.Herron Gaston, and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim are among those who oppose the plan in Bridgeport. Their criticism is in line with those who are against the plan next door in Fairfield.

Barnum Museum Executive Director Kathleen Maher said the monopoles, if installed, would be less than 500 feet away from the museum. That she said would be a problem, since the museum is a National Historic Landmark. She said the designation gives additional requirements for nearby developments.

Maher said the museum was informed about the project later on. The poles, which could be taller than the M&T Bank building according to their location, at 195 feet (formerly known as the People’s United Bank building) in Bridgeport, are concerning, according to her.

The exterior of the Barnum Museum in Bridgeport on 9/17/25. The museum is located near a proposed site for monopoles, which residents oppose.
Eddy Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
The exterior of the Barnum Museum in Bridgeport on 9/17/25. The museum is located near a proposed site for monopoles, which residents oppose.

“Standing from a position of needing to know exactly what the details are from these poles, on the 250,000 people that are going to be coming to the Barnum Museum, yeah it’s going to impact us,” Maher said.

However, while Lamont and the entire state delegation from Bridgeport and Fairfield are opposed to the monopoles, the vote has yet to be delayed. The vote is still scheduled for September 18th, according to the council which confirmed the date as of Wednesday afternoon.

Vitale said she is concerned about legal costs if the fight, which has been ongoing since 2024, continues. But she said the town is not backing down.

‘We are going to continue to fight this, so I’m looking for a speedy solution that benefits our community,’ Vitale said.
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

