Connecticut Public’s Mark Mirko Earns Award of Excellence from Pictures of the Year International

HARTFORD [February 24, 2026] - Connecticut Public visuals journalist Mark Mirko has received an Award of Excellence from Pictures of the Year International for his striking photograph of a hydrilla suspended in deep red dye along the Connecticut River.

The unforgettable image, captured during a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study, shows the invasive aquatic plant drifting through vividly tinted water. Scientists used the dye to gain a better understanding of how to effectively treat and control hydrilla. The photograph, described as eerie, dreamy, and vividly “Kool-Aid-esque , ” quickly captivated audiences when it was first published last fall.

Pictures of the Year International is one of the most prestigious photojournalism contests in the world, drawing entries from visual journalists representing leading organizations, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, Getty Images, and Associated Press.

Mirko, Deputy Director of Visuals at Connecticut Public, has been a fixture of Connecticut’s photojournalism landscape for the past two decades.

“This award is a testament to the distinctive, creative work produced by Mark and the rest of our talented visuals team,” said Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public’s executive editor. “The award is also a testament to Connecticut Public’s commitment to producing high-quality, memorable storytelling in a variety of ways and on a variety of platforms. Through photography and video, the visuals team helps transport our readers and viewers to the scene of a story. These moments give our audiences a better sense of the place they call home.”

