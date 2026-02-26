Connecticut Public’s Mark Mirko Earns Award of Excellence from Pictures of the Year International
HARTFORD [February 24, 2026] - Connecticut Public visuals journalist Mark Mirko has received an Award of Excellence from Pictures of the Year International for his striking photograph of a hydrilla suspended in deep red dye along the Connecticut River.
The unforgettable image, captured during a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study, shows the invasive aquatic plant drifting through vividly tinted water. Scientists used the dye to gain a better understanding of how to effectively treat and control hydrilla. The photograph, described as eerie, dreamy, and vividly “Kool-Aid-esque,”
Pictures of the Year International is one of the most prestigious photojournalism contests in the world, drawing entries from visual journalists representing leading organizations, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, Getty Images, and Associated Press.
Mirko, Deputy Director of Visuals at Connecticut Public, has been a fixture of Connecticut’s photojournalism landscape for the past two decades.
“This award is a testament to the distinctive, creative work produced by Mark and the rest of our talented visuals team,” said Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public’s executive editor. “The award is also a testament to Connecticut Public’s commitment to producing high-quality, memorable storytelling in a variety of ways and on a variety of platforms. Through photography and video, the visuals team helps transport our readers and viewers to the scene of a story. These moments give our audiences a better sense of the place they call home.”
Read more about the reporting behind the image here.
Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than1.2 million people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate, and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education, and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT, with studios at Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT, as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Connecticut Public is also the sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations, and corporate sponsors.