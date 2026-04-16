Enter to Win: The Moth Mainstage at College Street Music Hall in New Haven

Enter to win 2 tickets to see The Moth Mainstage perform at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Thursday, September 24th at 7:30 PM.



The Mainstage is the quintessential Moth experience, a two-act show —featuring a musical act— where the storytellers and a notable host share true personal stories, without notes. Experience true stories live as they're recorded for future episodes of The Moth Podcast and Moth Radio Hour.



The Moth is true stories, told live and without notes. As an organization, it celebrates the ability of stories to honor the diversity and commonality of the human experience. This curated live event features five storytellers who share true stories on an array of topics, creating an experience that is intimate, inspiring, captivating, theatrical, and enlightening.