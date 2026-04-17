CT ‘Golden Girls’ bill one step close to becoming law

A bill, named after a 40-year-old sitcom and aimed at addressing the state’s housing shortage, gained State Senate approval.

The “Golden Girls” bill , named after the 1980s sitcom following four roommates in their 50s and 60s, would allow homeowners to rent up to three bedrooms in their single-family homes, without requiring local government approval.

State Sen. Rob Sampson, a Republican who represents Waterbury and the surrounding towns, voted in favor of the bill.

Sampson said that while the proposal may seem like it's taking control away from towns and cities, it’s really placing it in the hands of property owners.

“The vision here is that like the ‘Golden Girls’ TV show, you had non-related ladies - who were rather funny - and they were able to live together,” Sampson said. “That didn't defy any of their local rules, apparently, in TV land. What we would like to do with this bill is create the same situation.”

While in some municipalities, it is legal for homeowners to rent out bedrooms, the bill would make it legal statewide.

Often, Sampson sides with local governments in being able to control zoning regulations.

“This one's a little bit different,” Sampson said. “Though it's a state statute we would be creating, what we would be doing is, we would be empowering the property owner versus the planning and zoning department.”

The “Golden Girls” bill would make it easier to take advantage of underutilized homes. It’s geared toward empty nesters or older residents.

On Wednesday, the bill was approved by the state senate in a bipartisan vote. The bill moves to the state House of Representatives next.

Democratic State Sen. Ceci Maher, who represents several towns in Fairfield County, voted in favor of the bill. Maher said she understands the benefits of this rental option from first-hand experience living in a shared home.

When Maher’s and a friend’s husbands both died, the friend moved into Maher’s home for several months.

“It was a remarkable experience to have someone to have a cup of coffee with in the morning, to share experiences, to discuss TV programs, and I was really pleased that I had that opportunity,” Maher said.

The homes would still need to abide by the local fire and safety codes, and the homeowner must also be a permanent resident of the home.

The bill would do more than unlock more untapped housing potential, Maher said, it would also work to address cases of senior loneliness.

“If I am a Golden Girl and if I were to do this again, which I would consider, I think that the social benefits of this, beyond the housing benefits, are worthy,” Maher said.