© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT 'Golden Girls' bill would allow homeowners to rent out bedrooms

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published March 5, 2026 at 4:45 PM EST
The so-called “Golden Girls” bill would allow homeowners to rent out up to three of their bedrooms, without requiring local government approval.
stu99
/
iStockphoto / Getty Images
The so-called “Golden Girls” bill would allow homeowners to rent out up to three of their bedrooms, without requiring local government approval.

When Norwalk resident John Levin moved to the city, he and his wife rented out rooms in their home to earn a little extra income.

“We found roommates to share it with, who could pay us rent and help to make our newly purchased home more affordable for us,” Levin said. “We did it for a few years, and it worked great.”

While legal in Norwalk, that setup isn’t legal in every municipality. State lawmakers are now considering a bill that would allow bedroom rentals statewide.

“My first thought was, why is this even necessary? Of course, homeowners can rent out spare bedrooms to tenants of their choice,” Levin said. “Our state needs housing solutions. This bill helps and it costs nothing. I'm sort of shaking my head. How is this not a no brainer?”

Proponents of the bill say it would unlock an underutilized part of the state’s housing stock and help support residents with limited income.

The so-called “Golden Girls” bill would allow homeowners to rent out up to three of their bedrooms, without requiring local government approval.

The bill was designed by Pro-Homes Connecticut, formerly known as Desegregate CT. Nick Kantor, the program director, said the bill is ideal for empty-nesters or older adults who want to make use of vacant bedrooms in their homes.

“This allows homeowners, particularly those on fixed incomes, to generate extra income they need to stay in their homes while providing more affordable housing to others, all without a single dollar of taxpayer subsidy,” Kantor said. “Thank you for being a friend.”

The buildings would still need to abide by the local fire and safety codes, and the homeowner must also be a permanent resident of the home.

Some lawmakers and housing providers question how this bill would differ from boarding house laws.

Others, like Jim Heckman, who provides general counsel for the Connecticut Realtors Association, have expressed safety concerns, specifically surrounding those who rent out illegal basement or attic apartments. Heckman submitted written testimony to be read before state lawmakers which said in part.

“The bill permits up to three bedrooms in a home to be used for long-term rentals, yet provides no guidance on shared bathroom access, utility allocation, or the cumulative infrastructure impact of significantly increased occupancy granted ‘as of right,’” Heckman said.
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.