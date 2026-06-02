Here’s a guide to Pride events across CT

June is Pride Month. Here’s a listing of events happening across Connecticut:

39th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival

Cinestudio, 300 Summit St, Hartford, CT 06106 beginning Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.

This hybrid in-person and virtual film festival, now in its 39th year, is showcasing queer feature films and shorts from June12through 20. All theater screenings will be at Cinestudio on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford, except for the closing day, which will take place at the Connecticut Science Center. The full schedule can be found here .

Danbury Pride

Hatters Park, 7 E. Hayestown Rd., Danbury, CT 06810, Saturday, June 6 at 1 p.m.

Danbury Pride will feature food, vendors and information tables in a family-friendly environment.

Glastonbury Pride

Hubbard Green, 1944 Main St., Glastonbury, CT 06033, Sunday, June14 from 2 to 6 p.m.

This year marks the third annual Glastonbury Pride, sponsored by more than a dozen community organizations and businesses. The event features vendors, food trucks, live music, drag performers, ice cream and games.

Greater Bridgeport Pride

City Hall Park, Saturday, June 20 beginning at 1p.m.

The 16th annual event begins with a march starting at the Broad Street steps and ending at City Hall Park. Then, the Unity in Park celebration kicks off a day of live performances and entertainment, plus local vendors.

HK Pride

Killingworth Courtyard, 176 CT-81, Killingworth, CT 06419, Sunday, June 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Haddam and Killingworth are teaming up again this year for their combined Pride.

Mansfield Celebrate Pride

Betsy Paterson Square, Dog Lane, Storrs, CT 06268, Friday, June 5 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Town of Mansfield’s Pride celebration free flags and pins, as well as henna and face painting. You can even tie-dye your Pride T-shirt.

Mystic Pride

Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic, CT 06355, Saturday, June 27 from 2 to 6 p.m.

This Pride event at the Mystic Museum of Art will feature live performances from drag queens, as well as dancing and crafts. This follows Youth Pride earlier in the day from 10 a.m. to noon at Mystic Union Baptist Church.

Middletown PrideFEST

Main St, Middletown, CT 06457, Saturday, June 6 from noon to 10 p.m.

Middletown’s downtown hosts a variety of activities all day, including Drag Artist Story Hour, a Pride march down Main Street, a Pride rally, a concert and a 21+ tea dance.

Mystic Aquarium Party with Pride

Mystic Aquarium, 55 Coogan Blvd., Mystic, CT 06355, Saturday, June 6, 7 p.m.

The Mystic Aquarium hosts its Party with Pride: “With the vibrant colors of marine life as the backdrop, join us for a night of fun, featuring a premier drag performance by the Trailer Park Girls,” the aquarium said. “Throughout the evening visit the beluga whales at the Arctic Coast and explore the Main Gallery.” Must be 18 or older to attend. Tickets, which are required, include entry to the aquarium.

New Milford Picnic for Pride

Town Green, 25 Main St., New Milford, CT 06776, Sunday, June 14 from 12 to 3 p.m.

New Milford Pride is hosting its sixth annual Picnic for Pride event.

North Haven Pride

Town Green, 19 Church St., North Haven, CT 06473, Saturday, June 14 from 12 to 4 p.m.

The third annual North Haven Pride will include music, entertainment, food, face painting and local vendors.

Norwalk Pride in the Park 2025

Veterans Memorial Park, 42 Seaview Ave, Norwalk, CT 06855, Saturday, June 13 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Billed as Fairfield County’s largest LGBTQ event, Pride in the Park returns with live performances, local vendors, giveaways and several food stands.

Norwich Rose City Pride: First Friday Flag Raising

David Ruggles Freedom Courtyard, 100 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360, Friday, June 6 at 6 p.m.

Norwich is raising a Pride flag outside City Hall to kick off a month of events around the Rose City. The flag raising is followed by an arts and crafts show at 7 p.m.

Queer Prom

Mark Twain House, 351 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT 06105, Friday, June 26 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Health Collective’s annual queer prom for high school students will be at the Mark Twain House. Tickets are offered on a sliding scale, with a $10 standard rate.

Rocky Hill Pride

Elm Ridge Park Pavillion, 376 Elm St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067, Wednesday June 3 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Rocky Hill Pride is meeting up in Elm Ridge Park, featuring food trucks, vendors and a petting zoo.

Stonington Community Pride

Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly, RI, Saturday, June 6 at 11:30 a.m.

Stonington Pride is hosting a pre-Pride in the Park family-friendly celebration at Wilcox Park. Then, at noon, head over to Pride in the Park, featuring singers, a roller derby group, gelato and more.

Watertown Pride Party

Veterans Memorial Park, 570 Nova Scotia Hill Rd., Watertown CT, 06795, Sunday, June 7 from 12 to 4 p.m.

This family-friendly celebration will feature bracelet-making, tie-dying and rock painting in addition to a raffle, silent auction and goodie bags.

West Hartford Pride Festival

West Hartford Town Hall, 50 S. Main St., West Hartford, CT 06107, Saturday, June 21, noon

Expect live music, drag performances, local vendors, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

Westport Pride Celebration

Jesup Green, 20 Jesup Rd, Westport, CT 06880, Sunday, June 22 from 12 to 3 p.m.

This family-friendly celebration on Jesup Green will feature live music, local artisan vendors, food trucks and information booths.

Previously held

PrideFest

St. John’s on the Green,16 Church St., Waterbury, CT 06708, Saturday, May 30 from 12 to 4:30p.m.

Town of Stratford Pride Month Flag Raising Ceremony

Stratford Town Hall Green, 2725 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06615, Monday, June 1 at 9 a.m.

Share your event

Share your Pride month event with us via email at news@ctpublic.org

