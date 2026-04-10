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Enter to Win: Tickets to "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Goodspeed

"Jesus Christ Superstar" runs at the Goodspeed in East Haddam from April 17th-June 7th.

A cultural phenomenon that shook the world. An electrifying rock score that captured the spirit of a generation. Telling the final days of Jesus through the eyes of Judas and featuring iconic songs like “Superstar” and “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” Jesus Christ Superstar is a bold story of devotion and doubt. Experience the legendary musical that has captivated audiences for over 50 years!

Age rating: 15+