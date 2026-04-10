Late CT State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams Honored with Freedom Trail Designation

Late Connecticut State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams was honored with a designation on the Connecticut Freedom Trail in Middletown, the city he represented.

The Freedom Trail recognizes the accomplishments, contributions and history of Connecticut’s African American community.

Williams was 39 years old when he died, after the vehicle he was driving was struck by a wrong-way driver on Route 9 in Cromwell in 2023.

Williams died shortly after he was sworn in for his third term. He was the first Black man elected to represent Middletown in the Connecticut General Assembly.

State Rep. Kai Belton, a democrat who represents Middletown, said Williams was a pillar in the community in which he served.

“When it comes to this community, I feel like Quentin was more than a legislator,” Belton said. “To many of us, he was a bridge between community and government. He represented and showed people that you can lead with both excellence and heart.”

Community members, along with Williams’ friends and family, gathered in late March at Middletown’s historic Cross Street AME Zion Church as Williams’ gravesite was officially added to the Freedom Trail. His burial site at Indian Hill Cemetery is now one of more than 170 locations included across the state.

Cross Street AME Zion Church is a Freedom Trail site, recognized for its role in abolitionist movements and civil rights advocacy. It was also Williams’ home church and a place that helped shape his lifelong commitment to service.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, helped nominate Williams for the honor, and said the recognition is especially important today.

“At a time when we have so many attempts to wipe Black American history from public records, it is always the right moment to uplift these stories,” Bysiewicz said.

Bysiewicz described Williams as a trailblazer whose leadership extended beyond his time in office. From 2019 to 2023, he worked to expand equity in healthcare, housing, and criminal justice reform. Williams earned a reputation as an advocate for underserved communities.

Williams was also known as a vocal supporter of women and people of color in leadership.

“He really encouraged the women in his community to use their voices, to elevate themselves in spaces that weren’t built for them. He believed in our voices and our power to do more,” Belton said.

Those who knew Williams praise his policy work, and his character. Bysiewicz recalled his warmth and presence, saying he had a smile that could light up a room.

As a proud product of Middletown Public Schools, Williams frequently returned to classrooms to speak with students.

Bysiewicz said those visits were among his favorite parts of public service because he wanted young people to see themselves reflected in his journey.

At the ceremony, Williams’ family was presented with a plaque commemorating the designation.

Leaders and community members say they hope the site will inspire future generations to step into leadership roles, and to carry his legacy forward.

