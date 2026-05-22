See which CT beaches have the cleanest (and dirtiest) waters to swim in

Good news for those looking to swim at the beach this summer – more than three-quarters of Connecticut’s beaches along Long Island Sound had consistently clean water last summer, receiving “A” or “B” grades for water quality. That’s according to the latest beach grades from the environmental advocacy organization, Save the Sound.

The grades do not reflect current beach conditions, but rather a long-term picture of how safe each beach is for swimming, the organization said.

The combined score of 76% of beaches at or above a “B” grade is the highest for Connecticut beaches since 2022. The report says 27 Connecticut beaches also received an “A+.”

“This is a big deal to see so many beaches, public and private, receive good grades,” said David Abreu, clean water advocacy specialist with Save the Sound. “It’s just indicative of all the work that’s gone in throughout the years to restore the Long Island Sound and make water safe for public recreation.”

“There are still a couple of pockets that can use some support in getting their grades up, but overall this is a really good report,” he said.

How the beach grades work

The grades are based on water samples collected by local health departments during the 2025 swimming season from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The samples are collected on wet and dry days and analyzed for fecal indicator bacteria, including E.coli and enterococci.

Water at the beach is most likely to get contaminated on or after a rainy day, when fecal bacteria and other pollutants get washed into local streams and rivers, eventually ending up in Long Island Sound.

“When they hit impervious surfaces like our roads, house roofs, parking lots, they wash off all of that contamination that’s on the ground,” Abreu said. “That will naturally make its way to our waterways in the absence of any green infrastructure to capture that water and filter those pollutants.”

Wastewater pollution, such as combined sewer overflows (CSOs), can also impact beach grades. CSOs are a mix of stormwater and sewage released by older sewer systems into local bodies of water during periods of heavy rain. The overflows are big – usually millions of gallons of water – and can include untreated, or partially treated, sewage.

Exposure to contaminants can cause upper respiratory illnesses, hepatitis, giardia infection or irritation of the skin, eye, ear, nose and throat.

Worst beaches

Sixteen Connecticut beaches received a “C” or “D” grade. One of those was Oak Street beach in West Haven. Mayor Dorinda Borer said the beach will be using microbial source testing this summer to see if the contamination is coming from humans, dogs or birds.

“I’ve been in touch with Save the Sound and they are going to partner with us to assist in identifying source and possibly remedies,” Borer said in an email.

“Residents should know if there is ever a beach that tests poor on Mondays, we will promptly notify with signs until the Health Department retests,” Borer said, noting the beach was closed for six days last summer.

The following beaches also received a C or D grade for 2025:

Fairfield County:

Byram Park Beach

West Beach

Calf Pasture Beach

Shady Beach

Compo Beach

Southport Beach

Penfield Beach

Seabright Beach

Seaside Park Beach

Short Beach

New Haven County:

Walnut Beach

Woodmont Beach

South Street Beach

Oak Street Beach

New London County:

Green Harbor Beach

Esker Point Beach

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public