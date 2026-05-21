© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How CT's 'Lady Pinstriper' paints — and celebrates — classic cars

Connecticut Public Radio | By Joe Amon
Published May 21, 2026 at 1:25 PM EDT

Kristin Haddad doesn’t remember a time when she wasn’t painting.

“I was always painting from when I was a little tiny kid,” she said.

Haddad would watch her grandmother, Meme, a canvas painter, in her studio. It was Haddad’s favorite place to be.

Today, she’s a pinstriper, designer and artist in East Haddam, Connecticut. She’s owner of Killustrate It and specializes in pinstriping classic cars.

She calls herself the “Lady Pinstriper.”

At first she shied away from her identity.

“More often than not, people wouldn’t trust me or they would treat me a certain way, which made me feel belittled,” she said.

But then she decided to embrace being a woman who paints cars.

Her father and uncles were into motorcycles and cars throughout her life. Haddad has an affinity for big trucks, which came from her grandfather’s construction business.

Painting fine lines on classic cars requires a lot of attention to detail — and patience.

Every time she takes on a project, Haddad says she nearly has a panic attack.

Then she tells herself: “Snap out of it!”

But she loves getting “in the zone.”

“I just kind of sink into this state where nothing else matters,” she said. “That's all there is in the world. Time just dissolves. ... The viscosity of the paint is perfect. The brush is working perfectly.”

There’s nothing greater than that, she said. And she can’t imagine doing anything else.

“I hope to paint around the world,” she said, “be paid vast sums of money, do what I love and be wild forever more!’

Learn more about Haddad in Connecticut Public’s latest Mini-Doc.
Tags
News Latest News
Joe Amon
Joe Amon is a Visuals Editor with Connecticut Public’s Visuals department. As a photojournalist he has covered breaking news, sports and long form storytelling across the United States.
See stories by Joe Amon

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.