As School Year Wraps Up, Connecticut Gets Ready For Summer

Another school year in a pandemic is winding down. That means parents have been thinking about summer plans like summer camps.

The Lamont administration has said it will invest COVID-19 relief money to make summer camp experiences accessible to all Connecticut students.

This hour, we talk with a camp director and hear from state agencies that serve kids.

What’s in store for summer 2021?

GUESTS:

Kath Davies - Director of Camp Hazen YMCA, a summer camp in Chester, Connecticut

Director of Camp Hazen YMCA, a summer camp in Chester, Connecticut Beth Bye - Commissioner of the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood

Commissioner of the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood Chris Soto - Director of Innovation and Partnerships at the Connecticut State Department of Education

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.