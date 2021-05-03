WNPR News sports coverage brings you a mix of local and statewide news from our reporters as well as national and global news from around the world from NPR.
As School Year Wraps Up, Connecticut Gets Ready For Summer
Another school year in a pandemic is winding down. That means parents have been thinking about summer plans like summer camps.
The Lamont administration has said it will invest COVID-19 relief money to make summer camp experiences accessible to all Connecticut students.
This hour, we talk with a camp director and hear from state agencies that serve kids.
What’s in store for summer 2021?
GUESTS:
- Kath Davies - Director of Camp Hazen YMCA, a summer camp in Chester, Connecticut
- Beth Bye - Commissioner of the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood
- Chris Soto - Director of Innovation and Partnerships at the Connecticut State Department of Education
Cat Pastor contributed to this show.