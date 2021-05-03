© 2021 Connecticut Public

As School Year Wraps Up, Connecticut Gets Ready For Summer

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published May 3, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT
800px-tubing_girls_kids_james_river_state_park_canoe_landing_livery__28954962221_.jpg
vastateparkstaff
/
Wikimedia Commons

Another school year in a pandemic is winding down. That means parents have been thinking about summer plans like summer camps.

The Lamont administration has said it will invest COVID-19 relief money to make summer camp experiences accessible to all Connecticut students.

This hour, we talk with a camp director and hear from state agencies that serve kids.

What’s in store for summer 2021?

GUESTS:

  • Kath Davies - Director of Camp Hazen YMCA, a summer camp in Chester, Connecticut
  • Beth Bye - Commissioner of the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood
  • Chris Soto - Director of Innovation and Partnerships at the Connecticut State Department of Education

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Carmen Baskauf
