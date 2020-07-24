Access To Air Conditioning Is Critical. It's Also Making Climate Change Worse.

On sweltering summer days, having a house or apartment with air conditioning is important not only for comfort, but also for safety. The need to cool down will only grow as climate change makes our world hotter.

But air conditioning itself also contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. This hour, we talk about how to make sure climate-friendly cooling options are available to everyone.

Here in Connecticut, not all residents can afford to run air conditioners in the heat of summer because of sky-high electricity costs. We talk about how energy efficient homes are important not only for our state’s carbon footprint, but also for racial and socioeconomic equity.

GUESTS:

Gabrielle Dreyfus - Senior Scientist at the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development, and Chief Scientific Advisor for the Kigali Cooling Efficiency Program; she was a co-author on a recent UN Environment Program report about cooling technology and climate change. (@getgabbyd)

Senior Scientist at the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development, and Chief Scientific Advisor for the Kigali Cooling Efficiency Program; she was a co-author on a recent UN Environment Program report about cooling technology and climate change. (@getgabbyd) Leticia Colon de Mejias- Energy policy expert and co-chair of Efficiency For All Connecticut. She’s the co-owner of Energy Efficiency Solutions, and Co-Chair of the National Building Performance Association.

Energy policy expert and co-chair of Efficiency For All Connecticut. She’s the co-owner of Energy Efficiency Solutions, and Co-Chair of the National Building Performance Association. Rep. Geraldo Reyes Jr. - State representative for Waterbury; Deputy Majority Leader and Vice Chair of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus in the Connecticut General Assembly

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

