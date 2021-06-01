© 2021 Connecticut Public


Environment
Environment

Bring Back The Beaver!

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published June 1, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
beaver_finchlake_2000.jpg
Finchlake 2000
/
Creative Commons
Beavers are one of the few animals capable of engineering the ecosystem

Beavers build sophisticated dams and deep-water ponds that slow erosion of riverbanks, create cooler deep-water pools for temperature-sensitive plant and fish species, and increase the water table, a big deal for Western states coping with drought. And they're social animals who have mates, kits, and an active social life. 

But centuries-old myths and fables about the beaver have led to their destruction and prevented us from recognizing their charms and value to the ecosystem. We fear them, dislike them, and use them for all the wrong reasons, like killing them for their pelts.

Let's celebrate the beaver!

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.

This show originally aired on November 19, 2014

Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
