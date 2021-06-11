Appalachian Trail: A Century-Old Destination

One hundred years ago, a Connecticut-born forester came up with a wild idea, creating a trail that stretched through the Appalachian Mountains, from Georgia to Maine.

Now--thousands of hikers attempt to through-hike the Appalachian trail each year. Millions more use parts of the trail for recreation.

This hour, we talk about the history and legacy of the more than two thousand mile trail.

Phillip D’Anieri - author of The Appalachian Trail: A Biography

David Axel Kurtz - Ridgerunner Coordinator for Southern New England on the Appalachian Trail

Jillian Loftis - A neonatal nurse from Greensboro, NC; she's thru-hiking the Appalachian trail this year

Jeff Glans - Trail maintainer; he is a a volunteer that maintains a section of the AT in Connecticut

