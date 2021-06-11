© 2021 Connecticut Public

Appalachian Trail: A Century-Old Destination

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published June 11, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT
A cairn in front of an alpine slope with the White Mountains of New Hampshire in the background
Carmen Baskauf
/
Connecticut Public
The White Mountains in New Hampshire, viewed from Mount Washington

One hundred years ago, a Connecticut-born forester came up with a wild idea, creating a trail that stretched through the Appalachian Mountains, from Georgia to Maine.

Now--thousands of hikers attempt to through-hike the Appalachian trail each year. Millions more use parts of the trail for recreation.

This hour, we talk about the history and legacy of the more than two thousand mile trail.

We want to hear from you. Have you hiked parts of the AT?

GUESTS:

  • Phillip D’Anieri - author of The Appalachian Trail: A Biography
  • “Silver” David Axel Kurtz - Ridgerunner Coordinator for Southern New England on the Appalachian Trail
  • Jillian Loftis - A neonatal nurse from Greensboro, NC; she’s thru-hiking the Appalachian trail this year
  • Jeff Glans - Trail maintainer; he is a a volunteer that maintains a section of the AT in Connecticut

Read an excerpt from The Appalachian Trail: A Biography:

Excerpted from THE APPALACHIAN TRAIL: A Biography by Philip D’Anieri. Copyright © 2021 by Philip D’Anieri. Reprinted by permission of HarperCollins Publishers. Available now from HMH Books & Media.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
