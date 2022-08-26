The week in news: loan forgiveness, Stefanowski loses Independent nom, Alex Jones lawsuit continues

Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than 5 minutes.

A defamation lawsuit against InfoWars host Alex Jones, which was delayed in Connecticut. Also, why attorneys representing Jones faced disciplinary hearings this week.

A recent announcement from President Joe Biden means many Americans are eligible for federal student loan relief — here's where to get more information.

Why Connecticut GOP-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski was unable to secure access to the Independent Party ballot-line.

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.