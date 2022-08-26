© 2022 Connecticut Public

Frankie & Johnny

The week in news: loan forgiveness, Stefanowski loses Independent nom, Alex Jones lawsuit continues

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano
Published August 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT
Student Loan Forgiveness Explainer
Seth Wenig/AP
/
AP
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022 that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than 5 minutes.

This week Frankie & Johnny explain:

  • A defamation lawsuit against InfoWars host Alex Jones, which was delayed in Connecticut. Also, why attorneys representing Jones faced disciplinary hearings this week.
  • A recent announcement from President Joe Biden means many Americans are eligible for federal student loan relief — here's where to get more information.
  • Why Connecticut GOP-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski was unable to secure access to the Independent Party ballot-line.

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.

Tags

Frankie & Johnny Connecticutcriminal justiceSandy HookTexaslaw2022 electionHartford Athleticdroughtgovernment Bob Stefanowski student loansschoolscollegesstudents
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
