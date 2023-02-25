The week in CT news: Ukrainian immigration, overcrowded ERs, warm winter
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
- It's been one year since Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Over the last year, state officials said 1,000 Ukrainian families have been supported by the state.
- Lawmakers are looking into the issue of overcrowding in hospital emergency rooms. Connecticut Public’s Sujata Srinivasan has reported on a legislative proposal to further study the issue and a temporary structure in New Haven that allows Yale New Haven physicians to care for patients admitted into emergency care.
- It’s been an unseasonably — and record-breakingly — warm winter in Connecticut. Last month was New England’s warmest January on record and the seventh-warmest January recorded worldwide, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Connecticut Public is examining the impact that warm weather is having, including the spread of invasive plant species.
