Frankie & Johnny

The week in CT news: Ukrainian immigration, overcrowded ERs, warm winter

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano,
John Henry Smith
Published February 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Ukrainian Family Welcomed To West Haven
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Kristina Bizyaye holds her 1-year-old son Leo in the Clerk’s office of West Haven City Hall. Bizyaye fled Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, after the Russian invasion with her husband and three children. A resident West Haven signed up to host the family through ukraineshelter.com as they get settled in Connecticut.

Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.

Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith

