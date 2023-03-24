The week in CT news: Roadway deaths, officer terminations, UConn's deep run in NCAAs
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
- A fiery car crash that killed five children who just moved to Derby, according to a school official there. Six kids aged 8-to-17 were in a Nissan Rogue that veered off the road after midnight Sunday, March 19. One of them, a nine-year-old, escaped, according to police.
- Recommendations from New Haven’s police chief to fire four of the five officers involved in a June 2022 incident that left Randy Cox paralyzed from the chest down. The fifth officer has since retired and is collecting a pension following the incident.
- Is another berth in the Final Four on the horizon for the UConn men's and women's basketball team? The men are still alive after beating Arkansas Thursday. And so are the women, who play Ohio State University in Seattle on Saturday.
