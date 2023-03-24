© 2023 Connecticut Public

Frankie & Johnny

The week in CT news: Roadway deaths, officer terminations, UConn's deep run in NCAAs

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith,
Frankie Graziano
Published March 24, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT
Family of Randy Cox speaks after officers are arrested
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson reiterated during a press conference on November 29th, 2022 following the arrests of the five officers involved in the incident that resulted in Randy Cox being paralyzed in police custody, that the internal investigation into the officers' actions would resume and that any resulting punishment would be separate from criminal proceedings .

Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:

  • A fiery car crash that killed five children who just moved to Derby, according to a school official there. Six kids aged 8-to-17 were in a Nissan Rogue that veered off the road after midnight Sunday, March 19. One of them, a nine-year-old, escaped, according to police.
  • Recommendations from New Haven’s police chief to fire four of the five officers involved in a June 2022 incident that left Randy Cox paralyzed from the chest down. The fifth officer has since retired and is collecting a pension following the incident
  • Is another berth in the Final Four on the horizon for the UConn men's and women's basketball team? The men are still alive after beating Arkansas Thursday. And so are the women, who play Ohio State University in Seattle on Saturday.   

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
See stories by Frankie Graziano

