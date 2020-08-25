Representative Jeff Currey Needs A New Kidney. Live Donors Can Help.
State Representative Jeff Currey is a longtime public servant. Now he’s asking the public to help him. The East Hartford lawmaker is in kidney failure, and he needs a transplant.
This hour, he joins us to talk about kidney donation. We often think of organ donation as something considered after someone’s death, but living donors can give a kidney to a person in need.
Coming up we hear from patients, donors, and medical professionals about this lifesaving transplant.
And we learn about a revolutionary system that pairs matching donors and patients--that allows for multiple kidney transplants.
Have you considered becoming a kidney donor?
GUESTS:
- Rep. Jeff Currey - State Representative serving East Hartford, Manchester, South Windsor. Learn more about Rep. Currey's search for a kidney donation.
- CJ Zenzick - nurse manager for kidney transplant at Hartford Hospital
- Dr. Peter Yoo - Associate Professor of Surgery, a Transplant Surgeon, and the Program Director of Surgical Residency at Yale New Haven Hospital. Learn more about live organ donation at YNHH here.
- Devon Greenwood - Kidney donor who participated in an 18-person exchange at Yale New Haven Hospital in 2017
Cat Pastor contributed to this show.