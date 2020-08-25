© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Science

Representative Jeff Currey Needs A New Kidney. Live Donors Can Help.

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published August 25, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT
A diagram of the kidneys from Henry Gray's "Anatomy of the Human Body" (1918)
Henry Gray
/
Wikimedia Commons
A diagram of the kidneys from Henry Gray's "Anatomy of the Human Body" (1918)

State Representative Jeff Currey is a longtime public servant. Now he’s asking the public to help him. The East Hartford lawmaker is in kidney failure, and he needs a transplant.

This hour, he joins us to talk about kidney donation. We often think of organ donation as something considered after someone’s death, but living donors can give a kidney to a person in need.

Coming up we hear from patients, donors, and medical professionals about this lifesaving transplant.

And we learn about a revolutionary system that pairs matching donors and patients--that allows for multiple kidney transplants. 

Have you considered becoming a kidney donor?

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

Healthsciencemedicinehealth
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Carmen Baskauf
Related Content