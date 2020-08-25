Representative Jeff Currey Needs A New Kidney. Live Donors Can Help.

State Representative Jeff Currey is a longtime public servant. Now he’s asking the public to help him. The East Hartford lawmaker is in kidney failure, and he needs a transplant.

This hour, he joins us to talk about kidney donation. We often think of organ donation as something considered after someone’s death, but living donors can give a kidney to a person in need.

Coming up we hear from patients, donors, and medical professionals about this lifesaving transplant.

And we learn about a revolutionary system that pairs matching donors and patients--that allows for multiple kidney transplants.

Have you considered becoming a kidney donor?

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.