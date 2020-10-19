© 2021 Connecticut Public

Hartford HealthCare's Dr. Ajay Kumar Weighs In On Rising COVID-19 Numbers

Carmen Baskauf
Published October 19, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT
Connecticut’s COVID-19 numbers have been rising. And, as the weather gets colder, safe outdoor options for socializing will become more difficult. How worried should we be about a COVID-19 spike, and what can we do to help prevent it?

This hour we talk with Hartford Healthcare’s Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Ajay Kumar.

Are you worried about a second wave?

First: who are the people in your community that you trust?   The pandemic has taken a huge toll on mental health. But accessing resources can be challenging, and stigma continues to be a barrier.

We hear about an effort in New Haven to recruit trusted community members like barbers or salon owners to help connect residents with mental health resources.

GUESTS:

  • Adriane Jefferson - Director of Arts and Cultural Affairs for the City of New Haven
  • Dr. Ajay Kumar - Chief Clinical Officer for Hartford HealthCare
  • Caroline Chen - Health Reporter for Propublica

To register for the mental health training promoted by the City of New Haven here.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

