Health
Science

Learning How To Breathe

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published April 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
The jury will begin deliberations later today on whether George Floyd's death was caused by his inability to breathe under the weight of Derek Chauvin. Breathing is so automatic that we don't think about it until lung disease, dirty air, poor breathing habits and, now, COVID-19 and police brutality make it hard to do.

We take breathing for granted; we don't breathe deep enough, we breathe too much, and we often breathe through our mouths instead of our noses. 

We can't take all the blame. The tradeoff of humans evolving to have bigger brains is that our larger brains squeezed our noses, sinuses, tongues, and jaws into smaller spaces. That's why humans are the only species of 5,400 mammals to have misaligned jaws, overbites, underbites, and crooked teeth. 

This hour, the science, art, and politics of breathing.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired June 18, 2020.

Healthsciencebooksracial justiceCOVID
Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
See stories by Betsy Kaplan
