The Search For What It Means To Be Alive (And Human)

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published May 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
dna.jpg
stephmmaries
/
flickr creative commons

"Life is a self-sustained chemical system capable of undergoing Darwinian evolution."

That's the so-called "NASA definition of life."

Or there's Russian-born geneticist Edward Trifonov's take: Life is "self-reproduction with variations."

Or there's "Life is an expected, collectively self-organized property of catalytic polymers." Or "Life is a metabolic network within a boundary."

It's said that, "There are as many definitions of life as there are people trying to define it." And yet, none of those definitions is quite right.

Science writer Carl Zimmer says that's strange behavior for scientists: "It is as if astronomers kept coming up with new ways to define stars."

Plus: Linguist Ben Zimmer (no relation to Carl*) on what it means to be human. Or, at least, as much as we can tell about what it means to be human by looking at Dr. Fill, the artificial intelligence that just won a national crossword puzzle tournament.

*No relation beyond that they're brothers, I mean.

GUESTS:

  • Ben Zimmer - A linguist, lexicographer, and the language columnist for The Wall Street Journal
  • Carl Zimmer - The science columnist for The New York Times; his new book is Life's Edge: The Search for What It Means To Be Alive

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
