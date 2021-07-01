How To Increase COVID Vaccination Rate With Delta Variant Looming?

More than two thirds of Connecticut residents have received at least one shot of the covid vaccine.

At the same time, a new and fast-spreading “delta variant” of covid has spread around the globe and has become an ever-growing portion of new covid cases in the United States.

This hour, we wade into all of this with public health experts.

Will the delta variant impact our behaviors this summer?

GUESTS:

Saad Omer - Director, Yale Institute for Global Health, and Professor of Medicine in Infectious Diseases

Director, Yale Institute for Global Health, and Professor of Medicine in Infectious Diseases Tekisha Dwan Everette - Executive director of Health Equity Solutions

Executive director of Health Equity Solutions John Brownstein - Epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital; also a professor at Harvard Medical School

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.