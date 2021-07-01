© 2021 Connecticut Public

How To Increase COVID Vaccination Rate With Delta Variant Looming?

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published July 1, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT
Nurse practitioner in PPE administers vaccine to a man.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Resident Ray Glaspie 61, is given the vaccine by Nurse Practitioner Geriann Gallagher as Hartford HealthCare launched a mobile vaccine clinic to get the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable populations starting at The Open Hearth in Hartford on January 22, 2021

More than two thirds of Connecticut residents have received at least one shot of the covid vaccine.
At the same time, a new and fast-spreading “delta variant” of covid has spread around the globe and has become an ever-growing portion of new covid cases in the United States.
This hour, we wade into all of this with public health experts.
Will the delta variant impact our behaviors this summer?
GUESTS:

  • Saad Omer -  Director, Yale Institute for Global Health, and Professor of Medicine in Infectious Diseases
  • Tekisha Dwan Everette - Executive director of Health Equity Solutions
  • John Brownstein - Epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital; also a professor at Harvard Medical School

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
