Health Care

So far, about 72.8% of Connecticut’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 65.3% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, a potpourri of topics.
Insurance Companies Are Requesting Higher Rates For Health Plans Next Year. Here’s What You Need To Know.Insurance companies are again seeking increases in the cost of premiums — this time for policies that begin in 2022.
Connecticut is expected to receive a share of the $26 billion cash settlement in the amount of $300 million, most of which will be used for addiction treatment and prevention.
Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday provided some relief to up to 120 undocumented immigrants stuck in hospitals across the state because it’s the only place they can get lifesaving dialysis treatment.
There have been fewer than 50 full face transplant recipients in the world. And up until 2019, there had been zero done for African-Americans. By the time…
What happens to women’s bodies during menopause? This hour, a frank conversation with OB/GYN Jen Gunter about what your mother probably called “The…
Just a few months ago, Hartford HealthCare was vaccinating as many as 1,600 people a day at its mega COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Connecticut…