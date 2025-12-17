Learning Snacks: Festive Fun For Everyone!
FOR KIDS: FESTIVE FUN FOR EVERYONE!
It’s time to get in the holiday spirit! Cozy up with some cocoa and enjoy these holiday-themed PBS Kids episodes and clips! Or play these winter games as you celebrate the season. Singing holiday songs is a great way to enjoy time together. Try out these songs from City Island Sings to warm up your voice!
FOR PARENTS: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!
Sometimes the simplest moments can mean the most during the holiday season. Making a recycled gingerbread house, crafting a home-made ornament together or even creating your own wrapping paper can make a small moment magical. Creating new traditions as a family always makes this special time unique and memorable.
FOR EDUCATORS: WINTER HOLIDAY LESSONS
Before the winter break, it is important to recognize the holidays that students celebrate in your classroom. Check in with students to see what their families celebrate, share traditions and even watch videos about each holiday. Try out these festive math and science lessons to keep the learning going until the last day!