Learning Snacks: Festive Fun For Everyone!

FOR KIDS: FESTIVE FUN FOR EVERYONE!

It’s time to get in the holiday spirit! Cozy up with some cocoa and enjoy these holiday-themed PBS Kids episodes and clips ! Or play these winter games as you celebrate the season. Singing holiday songs is a great way to enjoy time together. Try out these songs from City Island Sings to warm up your voice!

FOR PARENTS: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

Sometimes the simplest moments can mean the most during the holiday season. Making a recycled gingerbread house , crafting a home-made ornament together or even creating your own wrapping paper can make a small moment magical. Creating new traditions as a family always makes this special time unique and memorable.