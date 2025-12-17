© 2025 Connecticut Public

Learning Snacks: Festive Fun For Everyone!

The holidays are almost here! Winter holidays bring many meaningful traditions and celebrations. Whether you celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas or Kwanzaa, there’s festive fun for everyone in this week’s Learning Snacks!
Young family preparing for Christmas. They walking on street and carrying Christmas gifts.
svetikd/Getty Images
/
E+

FOR KIDS: FESTIVE FUN FOR EVERYONE!
It’s time to get in the holiday spirit! Cozy up with some cocoa and enjoy these holiday-themed PBS Kids episodes and clips! Or play these winter games as you celebrate the season. Singing holiday songs is a great way to enjoy time together. Try out these songs from City Island Sings to warm up your voice!

FOR PARENTS: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!
Sometimes the simplest moments can mean the most during the holiday season. Making a recycled gingerbread house, crafting a home-made ornament together or even creating your own wrapping paper can make a small moment magical. Creating new traditions as a family always makes this special time unique and memorable.

FOR EDUCATORS: WINTER HOLIDAY LESSONS
Before the winter break, it is important to recognize the holidays that students celebrate in your classroom. Check in with students to see what their families celebrate, share traditions and even watch videos about each holiday. Try out these festive math and science lessons to keep the learning going until the last day!

Happy Holidays from PBS KIDS!
PBS KIDS is here to help families make the season bright with ideas to learn how to simplify holiday stress, entertain your child with snow day activities, and cherish the memories you create with your family.
Learn More


