Learning Snacks: Ready, Set, School! Back to School Tips and Tricks

FOR KIDS: BACK TO SCHOOL GAMES AND VIDEOS

Going back to school is like starting a brand-new adventure! You get to see your friends again, meet new classmates, and learn exciting things every day. Check out these PBS Kids back-to-school games and video playlist before the big day. With kindness, curiosity, and fun, this will be the best school year yet!

FOR PARENTS: AVOIDING THE BACK-TO-SCHOOL BLUES

The return to school can bring excitement, but also some worry as children adjust to new routines, classrooms, and expectations. Get ready for the first day with this back-to-school checklist and first week of school planner . Prepare your child for the new year by setting goals to help avoid a tough first day .