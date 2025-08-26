Learning Snacks: Ready, Set, School! Back to School Tips and Tricks
FOR KIDS: BACK TO SCHOOL GAMES AND VIDEOS
Going back to school is like starting a brand-new adventure! You get to see your friends again, meet new classmates, and learn exciting things every day. Check out these PBS Kids back-to-school games and video playlist before the big day. With kindness, curiosity, and fun, this will be the best school year yet!
FOR PARENTS: AVOIDING THE BACK-TO-SCHOOL BLUES
The return to school can bring excitement, but also some worry as children adjust to new routines, classrooms, and expectations. Get ready for the first day with this back-to-school checklist and first week of school planner. Prepare your child for the new year by setting goals to help avoid a tough first day.
FOR EDUCATORS: PLANNING FOR THE FIRST WEEK
The first week of school sets the tone for the entire year, making it a valuable time to focus on building relationships, establishing routines, and creating a welcoming classroom environment. These teacher guides will help you prep your classroom for the new school year and share ideas about how to integrate PBS Kids content in your classroom. For more resources, check out the PBS Learning Media Back to School collection!
