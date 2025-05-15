Learning Snacks: Reconnecting With Our Roots and Raising Voices: Honoring AAPI Heritage

FOR KIDS: AAPI VIDEO PLAYLISTS

AAPI Month is the perfect opportunity to learn about Asian American, Pacific islander, and Native Hawaiian cultures! Check out this video playlist featuring Let’s Go Luna, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Xavier Riddle, and more! Learn from Jelly, Ben, and Pogo as they share their Filipino traditions in this video playlist . For more Jelly, Ben, and Pogo, visit this link !

FOR PARENTS: RECONNECTING WITH OUR ROOTS

Celebrate AAPI voices and stories with books featuring Asian characters, written by Asian authors, or illustrated by Asian artists ! Honoring heritage and reconnecting with your roots are great ways to celebrate with your family.