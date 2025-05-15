© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Learning Snacks: Reconnecting With Our Roots and Raising Voices: Honoring AAPI Heritage

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month! Each May, we take time to honor and celebrate the rich cultures, diverse histories, and meaningful contributions of AAPI communities in the United States. This week, we’ll be sharing stories, activities, and learning opportunities that highlight the voices of the AAPI experience.
Learning Snacks: Reconnecting With Our Roots and Raising Voices: Honoring AAPI Heritage
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+

FOR KIDS: AAPI VIDEO PLAYLISTS
AAPI Month is the perfect opportunity to learn about Asian American, Pacific islander, and Native Hawaiian cultures! Check out this video playlist featuring Let’s Go Luna, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Xavier Riddle, and more! Learn from Jelly, Ben, and Pogo as they share their Filipino traditions in this video playlist. For more Jelly, Ben, and Pogo, visit this link!

FOR PARENTS: RECONNECTING WITH OUR ROOTS
Celebrate AAPI voices and stories with books featuring Asian characters, written by Asian authors, or illustrated by Asian artists! Honoring heritage and reconnecting with your roots are great ways to celebrate with your family.

FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING AAPI HISTORY AND HERITAGE
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month in your classroom by learning about new foods, taking a virtual dance field trip to Hawaii, or laughing along with Jelly, Ben, and Pogo! Every day this month, start the morning with the ABC's of AAPI coloring pages to learn all about Asian American and Pacific Islander culture.

    Acoustic Rooster

    Join Rooster and his barnyard friends as they learn about friendship, fun and jazz! The 1-hour special and accompanying series of 3-minute shorts highlight pre-school-friendly adventures that explore musical concepts, jazz styles and original songs.

    Watch Now


    Quick Links