Learning Snacks: Reconnecting With Our Roots and Raising Voices: Honoring AAPI Heritage
FOR KIDS: AAPI VIDEO PLAYLISTS
AAPI Month is the perfect opportunity to learn about Asian American, Pacific islander, and Native Hawaiian cultures! Check out this video playlist featuring Let’s Go Luna, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Xavier Riddle, and more! Learn from Jelly, Ben, and Pogo as they share their Filipino traditions in this video playlist. For more Jelly, Ben, and Pogo, visit this link!
FOR PARENTS: RECONNECTING WITH OUR ROOTS
Celebrate AAPI voices and stories with books featuring Asian characters, written by Asian authors, or illustrated by Asian artists! Honoring heritage and reconnecting with your roots are great ways to celebrate with your family.
FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING AAPI HISTORY AND HERITAGE
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month in your classroom by learning about new foods, taking a virtual dance field trip to Hawaii, or laughing along with Jelly, Ben, and Pogo! Every day this month, start the morning with the ABC's of AAPI coloring pages to learn all about Asian American and Pacific Islander culture.
Join Rooster and his barnyard friends as they learn about friendship, fun and jazz! The 1-hour special and accompanying series of 3-minute shorts highlight pre-school-friendly adventures that explore musical concepts, jazz styles and original songs.