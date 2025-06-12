Learning Snacks: Stars, Stripes, and Stories: Celebrating July 4th
FOR KIDS: FOUR CRAFTS FOR THE 4TH!
Looking for some ways to celebrate? Make your own 4th of July rockets from paper and recyclables you have at home! Not able to make it to the fireworks? No problem! Try out these fireworks in a jar for a colorful blast of fun! Stay cool with this patriotic paper fan or get creative mixing red and blue (and even glitter!) with this slime recipe.
FOR PARENTS: RAISING THOUGHTFUL CITIZENS ON INDEPENDENCE DAY
Taking time to talk about the history behind Independence Day helps kids develop a deeper appreciation for their rights and responsibilities as citizens. It also encourages gratitude for those who have worked to protect these freedoms. Through storytelling and spending time together, show children it is important to give thanks to those who fought for independence and for the right to do what is just and fair for all.
FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING ABOUT INDEPENDENCE AND THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION
We may not be in school for the 4th- but teaching about our country’s history can be done any time of year! Teaching the American Revolution in elementary school helps students understand the foundations of our country and the struggles that shaped its values, as we approach America’s 250th anniversary. Check out this lesson from Let’s Go Luna or these lessons from PBS Learning Media about the American Revolution. For even more, filmmaker Ken Burns’ new documentary “The American Revolution” will be coming this Fall, premiering Sunday November 16 at 8 p.m. on CPTV and streaming on ctpublic.org.
Explore and play all summer long with a variety of free resources from PBS KIDS. Spark curiosity and creativity with hands-on activities and games supporting literacy, math, science, and fun.