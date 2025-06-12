Learning Snacks: Stars, Stripes, and Stories: Celebrating July 4th

FOR KIDS: FOUR CRAFTS FOR THE 4TH!

Looking for some ways to celebrate? Make your own 4th of July rockets from paper and recyclables you have at home! Not able to make it to the fireworks? No problem! Try out these fireworks in a jar for a colorful blast of fun! Stay cool with this patriotic paper fan or get creative mixing red and blue (and even glitter!) with this slime recipe .

FOR PARENTS: RAISING THOUGHTFUL CITIZENS ON INDEPENDENCE DAY

Taking time to talk about the history behind Independence Day helps kids develop a deeper appreciation for their rights and responsibilities as citizens . It also encourages gratitude for those who have worked to protect these freedoms. Through storytelling and spending time together, show children it is important to give thanks to those who fought for independence and for the right to do what is just and fair for all .