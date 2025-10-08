Learning Snacks: Stories that Shaped Us: Indigenous Peoples’ Day
FOR KIDS: CELEBRATING ALASKAN CULTURE WITH MOLLY OF DENALI
Explore indigenous culture with Molly of Denali! Molly is an Alaskan Native who loves to explore in her community, Qyah. Learn all about Molly’s Alaskan heritage in this video playlist. Or celebrate some of Molly’s family traditions by making a beaded necklace or a Yup’ik dance fan!
FOR PARENTS: DISCOVERING INDIGENOUS HERITAGE AT HOME
Learning about different cultures and traditions helps children develop a greater sense of our world while growing their empathy and perspectives. Show your children the video: Who were the first people in the U.S.A.? or read these books about native heritage. For some extra tasty fun, try one of these Native American recipes this week!
FOR EDUCATORS: INSPIRING INDIGENOUS TEACHINGS
Teaching children about Indigenous Peoples’ Day helps them understand and respect the rich histories, cultures, and contributions of Native peoples. Exploring Native American and Indigenous cultures provides insight into how our nation was built and highlights important stories that are often left untold. Younger students can enjoy learning alongside Molly of Denali, while older students can engage with Indigenous stories from the Prairie region.
This Halloween season, PBS KIDS is offering families a festive lineup of episodes including classics like “Creepy Creatures” from WILD KRATTS, “The Haunted Tree House” from ARTHUR, and “A Halloween Boo Fest” from CURIOUS GEORGE. Plus, check out crafts and activities perfect for a season of creativity!