Learning Snacks: Stories that Shaped Us: Indigenous Peoples’ Day

FOR KIDS: CELEBRATING ALASKAN CULTURE WITH MOLLY OF DENALI

Explore indigenous culture with Molly of Denali ! Molly is an Alaskan Native who loves to explore in her community, Qyah. Learn all about Molly’s Alaskan heritage in this video playlist . Or celebrate some of Molly’s family traditions by making a beaded necklace or a Yup’ik dance fan !

FOR PARENTS: DISCOVERING INDIGENOUS HERITAGE AT HOME

Learning about different cultures and traditions helps children develop a greater sense of our world while growing their empathy and perspectives. Show your children the video: Who were the first people in the U.S.A.? or read these books about native heritage . For some extra tasty fun, try one of these Native American recipes this week!